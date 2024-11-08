Innovature BPO Wins The Bizz Award 2024 and SME100 Award, Expanding Its Global Footprint and Empowering Vietnamese Talent for Global Excellence

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovature BPO, a leading provider of outsourcing services in finance & accounting, business intelligence, customer support and call center services, digital marketing services and post-production, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded two prestigious honors: The Bizz Award 2024 from the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) and the SME100 Award in Vietnam. These accolades solidify Innovature BPO’s position as a global leader in the outsourcing industry while empowering Vietnamese talent to deliver world-class services on the international stage.

With The Bizz Award, Innovature BPO joins an elite group of businesses recognized for excellence in leadership, management systems, innovation, corporate social responsibility, and overall business results. The company’s unwavering commitment to high-quality services, innovation-driven solutions, and sustainable practices has propelled its global growth, especially in key markets like North America, Australia, and APEC.

Receiving the SME100 Award for being one of the fastest-growing small and medium enterprises in Vietnam further highlights Innovature’s remarkable journey. Over the last decade, the company has become a trusted outsourcing partner for global businesses, leveraging Vietnam’s emerging talent pool to provide exceptional service and value to international clients.

Thuy Doan, CEO of Innovature BPO, expressed her pride in the company’s achievements: “Winning these prestigious awards reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are honored to be recognized for our contributions to the outsourcing. These awards motivate us to continue delivering innovative solutions and empowering the Vietnamese workforce to meet the highest global standards.”

Innovature BPO’s success is driven by its commitment to not only provide top-tier outsourcing services but also to nurture a culture of growth, learning, and inclusivity. As a woman-led company founded by Vietnamese women, Innovature BPO embodies the spirit of diversity, strength, and resilience. The company’s decade-long success story demonstrates the potential of Vietnamese talent in global business and positions Innovature BPO as a leading example of Vietnam’s rise as a competitive force in the outsourcing industry.

Empowering Vietnamese Talent for Global Standards

Through these achievements, Innovature BPO continues to contribute to Vietnam’s growing reputation as a source of highly skilled and adaptable professionals. With a focus on training and development, Innovature BPO ensures that its workforce is ready to meet the evolving demands of global clients. By combining the strengths of its talented workforce with cutting-edge technology and a client-centric approach, Innovature BPO offers a comprehensive range of high-quality outsourcing services designed to meet the complex needs of global businesses. With over 200 skilled employees, the company has consistently invested in the development of its people and technology to ensure it remains at the forefront of the outsourcing industry. Innovature BPO’s onboarding capabilities allow it to integrate up to 20 new team members within a week, ensuring quick ramp-up times for new projects. The company also boasts data entry typing speeds that exceed industry standards, ensuring high accuracy and efficiency in handling large volumes of data. Additionally, Innovature BPO’s multilingual team, proficient in seven languages—Vietnamese, English, Korean, Spanish, Mandarin, French, and Japanese—enables the company to cater to a diverse range of global clients, offering seamless communication and localized support. For companies looking to streamline operations, reduce costs, and access top-tier local talent, Innovature BPO provides tailored solutions that enhance productivity and drive sustainable growth. With a deep understanding of international markets and a proven track record, Innovature ensures businesses stay ahead of the competition.

