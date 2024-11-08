Stockwik publishes quarterly report January 1 - September 30, 2024

CONTINUED STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH AND IMPROVED CASH FLOW

Revenue and earnings continued to improve during the third quarter. Net sales increased by 5.4 percent to MSEK 182.7 (173.3), and operating profit (EBITA) by 27.4 percent to MSEK 12.6 (9.9) compared to the same quarter last year. Cash flow from operating activities improved to MSEK 6.1 (-10.3), which, in addition to the increased operating profit, is mainly due to changes in working capital.

The strong growth despite the economic downturn is proof of the effect of the group's increased focus on the development of existing holdings and on the strategy of investing in stable companies with low cyclical dependence. The revenue increase in the quarter is attributable to the segments Property Services and Healthcare, while the improvement in earnings was primarily generated by the segments Industry and Property Services.

QUARTER JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30 2024

MSEK Jul-Sep 2024 Jul-Sep 2023 ∆ % of which organic growth, in percentage points of which acquired growth, in percentage points Net sales 182.7 173.3 5.4% 5.4% - EBITDA 23.4 20.1 16.6% 16.6% - EBITA 12.6 9.9 27.4% 27.4% - Adjusted EBITA 12.6 9.9 EBIT 10.9 7.3 48.6% 48.6% - Profit before tax -1.0 -7.3 Profit after tax -0.4 -6.6 EBITA-margin % 6.9% 5.7% Adjusted EBITA-margin % 6.9% 5.7% Operational cashflow 6.1 -10.3 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -0.06 -1.05 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -0.06 -1.05





PERIOD JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30 2024

MSEK Jan-Sep 2024 Jan-Sep 2023 ∆ % of which organic growth, in percentage points of which acquired growth, in percentage points Net sales 597.1 575.7 3.7% 3.7% - EBITDA 62.8 57.9 8.4% 8.4% - Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms * 66.6 57.9 EBITA 30.6 29.7 3.1% 3.1% - Adjusted EBITA 34.4 29.7 EBIT 24.8 19.9 24.4% 24.4% - Profit before tax -13.7 -29.3 Profit after tax -12.2 -23.2 EBITA-margin % 5.1% 5.2% Adjusted EBITA-margin % 5.8% 5.2% Operational cashflow 20.3 -0.5 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -1.93 -3.67 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -1.93 -3.67

ROLLING TWELVE MONTH PERIOD OCTOBER 1 2023 - SEPTEMBER 30 2024

MSEK Oct 2023 - Sep 2024 Oct 2022 - Sep 2023 ∆ % of which organic growth, in percentage points of which acquired growth, in percentage points Net sales 839.7 813.9 3.2% 21.0% -17.8% EBITDA 94.4 86.9 8.6% 28.6% -20.0% Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms * 103.8 86.9 EBITA 50.8 50.8 -0.1% 18.2% -18.4% Adjusted EBITA 63.8 50.8 EBIT 42.4 37.2 13.9% 32.8% -18.8% Profit before tax -8.4 -23.1 Profit after tax -26.2 -14.4 EBITA-margin % 6.0% 6.2% Adjusted EBITA-margin % 7.6% 6.2% Operational cashflow 61.4 29.8 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -4.14 -2.30 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -4.14 -2.30 Net debt 414.3 415.7 Net debt/EBITDA 4.39 4.79 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms * 3.99 4.79

This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 (CET) on November 8, 2024, through the designated contact person provided below.

