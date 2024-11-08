Galveston, Texas, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MASTER ICE CARVERS ARE NEARING COMPLETION AS THE NORTH AND SOUTH POLE EMERGE ON GALVESTON ISLAND AT MOODY GARDENS

Galveston, TX – [November 7, 2024] – With just sixteen days remaining until opening, a team of master carvers is diligently working to complete this year’s spectacular ICE LAND exhibit, themed Pole to Pole. Opening November 23, the experience invites guests to journey from the North to the South Pole, witnessing breathtaking ice scenes and artistry. This immersive holiday attraction features towering ice sculptures, an Ice Slide, and Shivers Ice Bar that promise to create an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

Upon the completion of construction, the internationally acclaimed CCA Ice Carving Team that traveled from China will have spent 37 days and approximately 1,100 hours transforming two million pounds of ice into a breathtaking Arctic wonderland. This season, ICE LAND: Pole to Pole takes guests on a glacial journey, showcasing scenes of animals from these regions that range from polar bears to penguins, icy landscapes, and masterful artistry. The attraction’s giant Ice Slide centerpiece invites visitors of all ages to experience a thrilling glide through this frosty wonderland.

“ICE LAND has become a wonderful holiday tradition for families throughout the region,” said John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO, noting that the ice slide is a family favorite enjoyed by guests of all ages. “The children love the ice slide, but the smiles and laughter from sharing the experience together are what those special holiday memories are all about.”

As Holiday in the Gardens continues to be a cherished holiday tradition, visitors can look forward to an array of attractions to accompany ICE LAND. The Festival of Lights is a mile-long walking trail embellished with two million lights and sound-enhanced lighted and animated scenes with more lights added to the trail to appreciate this year. Guests can enjoy outdoor ice skating, the Arctic Slide, evening cruises on the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, a nightly holiday buffet, train rides, 3D holiday films, and Rudolph 4D. The Moody Gardens Hotel will host an exciting new Holiday Fantasy: A Live Show Spectacular dinner show and three New Year's celebrations with NYE options for families and adults.

Tickets for Holiday in the Gardens and ICE LAND: Pole to Pole are now available for purchase. General admission to the Holiday in the Gardens attraction begins at $21.00, with various discounted and bundled options for those wishing to fully immerse themselves in the holiday festivities. The Holiday Pass provides the best savings this season, offering admission to ICE LAND, the Festival of Lights, four rides on the Arctic Slide, access to the Train, Ice Rink, Aquarium Pyramid, and the 3D and 4D Theaters. Holiday Pass tickets start at $65.00.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

