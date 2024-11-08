UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, Competition and 10 Year Forecasts, Featuring CVRL, Eurovets, Zabeel Veterinary Hospital, Blue Oasis Veterinary Clinic and Aloropi Veterinary Center

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market was valued at USD 65.28 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 94.69 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.88%.







Key Market Trends

Adoption of Advanced Diagnostic Technologies



The UAE veterinary testing services market is experiencing a significant shift towards the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, revolutionizing the way animal health is assessed and managed across the country. Veterinarians and clinics are increasingly integrating cutting-edge tools such as PCR assays, next-generation sequencing (NGS), advanced imaging modalities like MRI and CT scans, and point-of-care diagnostic devices into their practices. PCR assays are pivotal in diagnosing infectious diseases quickly and accurately, allowing veterinarians to identify pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites with high specificity.



Next-generation sequencing technologies provide comprehensive genetic insights into various diseases, aiding in personalized treatment plans and genetic disease screening for both companion animals and livestock. Advanced imaging modalities such as MRI and CT scans offer detailed anatomical and structural information, facilitating precise diagnoses of complex conditions like musculoskeletal injuries, neurological disorders, and internal organ abnormalities. These technologies not only enhance diagnostic accuracy but also enable early detection of diseases, leading to more effective treatment outcomes and improved animal welfare.



The adoption of these technologies in the UAE is driven by several factors, including increasing pet ownership rates, growing awareness among pet owners about the benefits of advanced diagnostics, and the country's status as a global trade hub requiring stringent health and safety standards for animal products. The advancements in telemedicine and digital health platforms are complementing these diagnostic tools, allowing veterinarians to remotely consult with specialists, share diagnostic images and results, and provide timely advice to pet owners. As veterinary clinics and hospitals continue to invest in and leverage advanced diagnostic technologies, the UAE veterinary testing services market is poised for continued growth and innovation. This trend not only enhances the capabilities of veterinary healthcare providers but also reinforces the UAE's position as a leader in veterinary medicine and animal health management in the region.



Focus on Preventive Healthcare



In the UAE veterinary testing services market, there is a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, driven by increasing awareness among pet owners and livestock producers about the benefits of proactive health management. Preventive healthcare in veterinary medicine aims to detect and address potential health issues early, before they become serious or life-threatening. Pet owners in the UAE are increasingly viewing their animals as integral family members, which has led to a shift in attitudes towards healthcare.



This shift is evident in the rising demand for routine check-ups, vaccinations, and diagnostic screenings to maintain optimal health and prevent diseases. Veterinary clinics and hospitals are responding by offering comprehensive preventive care packages tailored to the specific needs of pets, including regular wellness exams, parasite control, dental care, and nutritional counseling. For livestock producers, preventive healthcare plays a crucial role in maintaining herd health and productivity. Regular veterinary visits, disease surveillance programs, and vaccination schedules are implemented to minimize the risk of disease outbreaks and ensure the welfare of animals raised for agriculture and food production.



Advanced diagnostic technologies are integral to the delivery of preventive healthcare in veterinary medicine. These technologies enable veterinarians to conduct thorough health assessments, screen for underlying conditions, and identify risk factors that could predispose animals to diseases. For instance, PCR assays and serological tests are used to detect infectious diseases early, while imaging modalities such as ultrasound and X-rays aid in detecting structural abnormalities or tumors.



By focusing on preventive healthcare, the UAE veterinary testing services market not only enhances the overall well-being of animals but also contributes to reducing healthcare costs associated with treating advanced-stage diseases. This proactive approach underscores the importance of early intervention and personalized care, positioning the UAE as a leader in promoting animal health and welfare through comprehensive veterinary services.



Segmental Insights

Animal Type Insights



Based on the animal type, companion animals, such as pets, dominated the veterinary testing services market in the UAE compared to livestock. This dominance is primarily driven by cultural factors, economic considerations, and the emotional attachment that pet owners have towards their animals. In the UAE, there is a growing trend towards urbanization and an increase in disposable incomes among residents, which has led to higher pet ownership rates. Pets are often considered family members, and pet owners are willing to invest in their health and well-being, including regular veterinary check-ups and diagnostic services.



The veterinary care market for companion animals benefits from advanced diagnostic technologies and specialized treatments that are readily available in urban areas like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These technologies cater to the specific healthcare needs of pets, ranging from routine vaccinations and preventive care to advanced diagnostics for detecting and managing chronic diseases.



In contrast, while livestock also require veterinary services for health monitoring, disease prevention, and treatment, the market for livestock testing services in the UAE is typically driven by commercial interests related to food safety, export regulations, and sustainable agriculture practices. The scale and volume of veterinary services required for companion animals often surpass those for livestock due to the higher number of pets per household and the emotional and financial investments associated with pet care. Therefore, companion animals currently dominate the veterinary testing services market in the UAE, reflecting broader societal trends and economic dynamics in the region.



Testing Category Insights



Based on Testing Category, diagnostic imaging stand out as a dominated service area. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing availability and adoption of advanced imaging technologies such as MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and CT (Computed Tomography) scans in veterinary clinics and hospitals across the country. These imaging modalities enable veterinarians to obtain detailed and precise visualizations of internal organs, musculoskeletal structures, and soft tissues in animals, facilitating accurate diagnosis of complex conditions ranging from Orthopedic injuries to neurological disorders.



Diagnostic imaging plays a crucial role in veterinary medicine by offering non-invasive and comprehensive diagnostic capabilities that aid in treatment planning and monitoring of animals' health. The ability to visualize anatomical abnormalities and assess the progression of diseases in real-time enhances the quality of care provided to both companion animals and livestock in the UAE. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced diagnostic imaging services among pet owners who prioritize comprehensive healthcare for their animals further drives the dominance of this service area in the veterinary testing services market. While other services such as bacteriology, pathology, immunoassays, and analytical services are integral to veterinary diagnostics, diagnostic imaging's ability to provide direct visual insights into animal health status positions it as a critical and highly valued component of veterinary healthcare in the UAE.



Key Market Players in the UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market include:

Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL)

Eurovets Veterinary Suppliers

Smart Vets General Trading LLC

Zabeel Veterinary Hospital

Blue Oasis Veterinary Clinic

Canadian Veterinary Clinic

American Veterinary Clinic

Aloropi Veterinary Center

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $65.28 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $94.69 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates







Report Scope:



In this report, the UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Livestock

UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Testing Category:

Analytical Services

Diagnostic Imaging

Bacteriology

Pathology

Immunoassays

Others

UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Diseases:

Infectious Diseases

Non-Infectious Diseases

General Ailments

Others

UAE Veterinary Testing Services Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

