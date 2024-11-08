Sampo plc, managers’ transactions, 8 November 2024 at 12:30 pm EET

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Langan)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Steve Langan

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 84090/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 832 Unit price: 40.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 832 Volume weighted average price: 40.35 EUR

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030