Vera Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that the Company’s management team will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at upcoming investor conferences.

Investor Conference Details:

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1s

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen/vera/1942294

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 9:30am EST

Location: Boston, MA

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1s

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore44/vera/2364138

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Time: 7:55am EST

Location: Coral Gables, FL

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” section of the Vera Therapeutics website.

About Vera

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunological diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

MHawtin@lifescicomms.com