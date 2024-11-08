Fisher Space Pen Unveils Gravity Lesson Plan and STEM-Branded Space Pens in Partnership with STEM.org Educational Research™

BOULDER CITY, Nev., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On National STEM Day, Fisher Space Pen Co. is thrilled to announce the strengthening of their partnership with STEM.org, introducing an engaging STEM lesson plan and debuting the Spirit of STEM Space Pens.

Two years ago, Fisher Space Pen Co. earn the STEM.org Authenticated™ trustmark as an official STEM product in the writing instrument category.

Renowned for its pioneering writing technology and zero-gravity capabilities, the comprehensive lesson plan naturally helps students, in grades 3-6, explore the world of gravity. The lesson plan is designed to be interactive and engaging, helping educators bring the concept of gravity to life in the classroom. It includes hands-on activities, experiments, and real-world applications that make learning about gravity an exciting adventure.





“Our new gravity lesson plan reflects our dedication to enhancing STEM education by providing educators with resources that spark curiosity and facilitate deeper understanding,” said Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen. “We believe that hands-on learning experiences are crucial for developing critical thinking skills and fostering a lifelong passion for science and writing.”

Students will develop a model for gravity and our solar system using a heavy, round object (billiard ball, orange, or grapefruit), marbles, and a sheet of stretchy fabric, and use concepts related to gravity to explore answers to these questions. Students will also explore Fisher Space Pens and how they do not need gravity to function.

To commemorate this partnership and to ensure a writing experience that can keep up with the challenges of STEM education and scientific exploration, Fisher Space Pen and STEM.org are releasing two custom-designed Bullet Space Pens laser-engraved with the distinct STEM.org logo while featuring its popular Spirit of STEM iconography.

The iconic Chrome Bullet Space Pen engraved with key STEM symbolism, complements Fisher Space Pen’s affiliation with STEM.org. The Bullet Pen has become not only an iconic design for Fisher Pen but an example of industrial art itself, which is why this pen design is still held in the permanent collection of the New York Museum of Modern Art. This is the exact model that was the subject of the Seinfeld episode entitled ‘The Pen.’

“We are excited to contribute to STEM education by providing writing tools that encourage students, teachers, and educators to explore the wonders of science and technology,” Fisher adds. “Our collaboration with STEM.org underscores our commitment to supporting the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.”

“At a time when education is increasingly intertwined with real-world innovation, our collaboration with Fisher Space Pen stands as a shining example of how well-crafted, Made in America tools can enhance STEM education. By incorporating the Fisher Space Pen into our educational programs, we are doing more than just imparting scientific knowledge; we are empowering future innovators to pen their own paths with creativity and inquisitiveness, fostering American competitiveness and leadership in STEM fields. This partnership underscores our mutual commitment to not only broadening access to STEM but also to significantly enriching the educational experience.” said Andrew B. Raupp, Founder & CEO of STEM.org Educational Research™.

Fisher Space Pen invites educators, students, and STEM enthusiasts to explore the new lesson plan and start writing your own with the new Spirit of STEM Space Pens. Download the lesson plan at SPACEPEN.com and order Space Pens at the following links STEM #400CH and STEM #400B. Fisher Pen Company is proud to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of these pens to STEM.org in support of their fellowship program for teachers, which provides professional development for underserved schools.

Fisher Chrome & Matte Black Bullet Space Pen Features & Specs:

Cap Slides On and Off

Fisher pressurized PR4 Black Ink Medium Point

Moonscape Gift Box with an Astronaut Sleeve Made in the USA with USA and global materials

MSRP: $39

Length: Open: 5.25 in./Closed - 3.75 in.

Width: 0.38 in.

Weight: 0.7 ounces



About STEM.org Educational Research™: The longest continually-operating, privately-held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America. Since 2001, its leadership has assisted with key initiatives that have been critical to the overall growth and proliferation of the movement, including early work on the 2005 STEM Congressional Caucus. Its team demonstrates the best in both pedagogics and andragogics, supporting the world’s top brands, organizations and thousands of educators globally.

About Fisher Space Pen: Fisher Space Pen Co. is a 76-year-old American manufacturer of ballpoint pens, with the notable distinction of being the only ballpoint pen used on every crewed flight into space since Apollo 7 back in 1968 and most recently with Space X. While pressurized technology made it possible for NASA’s astronauts to write in space, it also provided writing capabilities in all weather, underwater, over oil and grease, and from -30 to +250 degrees Fahrenheit. These pens are the perfect tool for trade professionals, first responders, military personnel, rugged outdoor enthusiasts, trekkers, backpackers, industrial manufacturers, underwater divers, and anyone who values a pen that doesn’t fail. For more info on Fisher Space Pen

