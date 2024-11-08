Elis: Moody's upgrades Elis to investment-grade rating

Moody’s upgrades Elis to an investment-grade “Baa3” credit rating

Saint-Cloud, November 8, 2024 – Elis announces that rating agency Moody’s raised the Group’s long-term credit rating to Baa3 with a stable outlook. The Group’s EMTN issuances are also upgraded from Ba1 to Baa3.

This upgrade reflects the Group’s financial strength and the robustness of Elis’ business model for profitable growth.

As of today, Elis’ financial ratings are as follows:

BBB- credit rating, with a stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings,

Baa3 credit rating, with a stable outlook by Moody’s,

BBB credit rating, with a stable outlook by DBRS.





Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board of Elis, said: « I am very pleased with Moody’s announcement today that it has upgraded Elis to an investment-grade Baa3 credit rating. This rewards the Group’s financial strength as well as its prospects for margin improvement and acceleration in cash generation. As of today, the Group is now rated investment-grade by all the rating agencies that review it. Elis will ensure it continues its financial policy aiming at maintaining its investment-grade rating while pursuing its strategy of profitable growth, with a constant focus on creating value for its shareholders. »

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

