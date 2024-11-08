Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School to Host 6th Annual Healthcare Symposium

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 6th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center on Friday, November 15th, 2024. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the future of robotic surgery, data interoperability, and new treatments for atrial fibrillation.

Agenda

8:15am Breakfast 8:45 Opening Remarks 9:00 Panel 1: Unlocking the Potential of Surgical Robotics

Jeff Jonas, Gretchen Jackson, Mike Marinaro, Martin Martino, Ashley McEvoy 10:00 Break 10:10 Panel 2: Interoperability, Digital Transformation and Enhancing Patient Care

Daniel Barasa, Michael Bouton, Sara Dillon, Nick Frenzer, Josh Weiner 11:10 Break 11:20 Panel 3: Advances in Atrial Fibrillation Technology and Treatment

Carri Chan, Joe Fitzgerald, Bob Hopkins, Elaine Wan 12:20 Closing Remarks

Paley Center, New York City, New York

Friday, November 15th, 2024

