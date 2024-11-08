Result of AGM

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



GM RESULTS STATEMENT

08 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For

(including discretion) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 – Acquisition of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc assets and liabilities 13,666,309 96 551,492 4 58,860 Resolution 2 – Change of name to Foresight Ventures VCT plc 13,787,794 97 453,376 3 35,491 Resolution 3 – Approval of deed of amendment and restatement of performance incentive agreement 12,076,146 88 1,571,894 12 628,621 Resolution 4 – Redesignation of Ordinary Shares to Deferred Shares 13,065,529 94 853,445 6 357,687 Resolution 5 – Authority to allot shares, disapplication of pre-emption rights and the future market purchases of Ordinary Shares 13,759,212 97 361,805 3 155,644

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181