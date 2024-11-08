Result of AGM

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
GM RESULTS STATEMENT
08 NOVEMBER 2024
The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
(including discretion)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1 – Acquisition of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc assets and liabilities
|13,666,309
|96
|551,492
|4
|58,860
|Resolution 2 – Change of name to Foresight Ventures VCT plc
|13,787,794
|97
|453,376
|3
|35,491
|Resolution 3 – Approval of deed of amendment and restatement of performance incentive agreement
|12,076,146
|88
|1,571,894
|12
|628,621
|Resolution 4 – Redesignation of Ordinary Shares to Deferred Shares
|13,065,529
|94
|853,445
|6
|357,687
|Resolution 5 – Authority to allot shares, disapplication of pre-emption rights and the future market purchases of Ordinary Shares
|13,759,212
|97
|361,805
|3
|155,644
END
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181