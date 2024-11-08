Result of AGM

| Source: Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

GM RESULTS STATEMENT
08 NOVEMBER 2024

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company”) (“the Board”) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 08 November 2024, all the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For
(including discretion)		%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 – Acquisition of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc assets and liabilities13,666,30996551,492458,860
Resolution 2 – Change of name to Foresight Ventures VCT plc13,787,79497453,376335,491
Resolution 3 – Approval of deed of amendment and restatement of performance incentive agreement12,076,146881,571,89412628,621
Resolution 4 – Redesignation of Ordinary Shares to Deferred Shares13,065,52994853,4456357,687
Resolution 5 – Authority to allot shares, disapplication of pre-emption rights and the future market purchases of Ordinary Shares13,759,21297361,8053155,644

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181