Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from November 4 to November 6, 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from November 4 to November 8, 2024
Saint-Cloud, 8 November 2024
Transactions occurred under the share buyback program approved by the shareholders’ general meeting of May 23, 2024.
Aggregated presentation:
|Issuer name
| Issuer code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total Volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)
|Platform (MIC Code)
|ELIS SA
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|11/04/2024
|FR0012435121
|28,000
|21.78
|XPAR
|Total
|28,000
|21.78
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations carried out on November 4, 2024 is to ensure the allocation of free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2024 international employee shareholding plan.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
Detailed presentation:
|Issuer name
|Issuer code
|Name of intermediary
|Intermediary Code
|Transaction date/time (CET)
|ISIN Code
|Price
|Currency
|Volume
|Platform Code
|Transaction reference number
|Purpose of the buyback
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:09:24
|FR0012435121
|269
|21.12
|EUR
|XPAR
|cOfygRTRQzKKcRjvZEXtXAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:09:24
|FR0012435121
|239
|21.12
|EUR
|XPAR
|0cmdTK0fRRqPeL-qS_DfSQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:18:02
|FR0012435121
|496
|21.16
|EUR
|XPAR
|0j_SuwE0T3ehPM9UyxGKLgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:18:02
|FR0012435121
|37
|21.16
|EUR
|XPAR
|VkyZ_Hy3QUG3sCZ3Bn4zggA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:23:55
|FR0012435121
|261
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|z_6wQ3TNTaatljqPs3NJ2AA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:23:55
|FR0012435121
|275
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|fvEFHWIrRs2KskR_2_t-6AA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:23:55
|FR0012435121
|273
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|y9E-xG14QhWAW_bfXvO77wA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:32:29
|FR0012435121
|269
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|H4Ei332nROu9w79WitZ-SwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:32:29
|FR0012435121
|263
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|p2luUZlNQE6Ak5J07Jba6gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:40:02
|FR0012435121
|489
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|Uh6f46ysT0CpgdMciZd5EwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:46:13
|FR0012435121
|258
|21.28
|EUR
|XPAR
|0da58ui4QPucteQiiN_p3gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 09:49:56
|FR0012435121
|277
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|LahoCNuvScG1_ToDACtwRAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:01:11
|FR0012435121
|454
|21.30
|EUR
|XPAR
|TT6vhCxfT3uc1ePOuevkLQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:11:04
|FR0012435121
|379
|21.32
|EUR
|XPAR
|pnaZS9rvTe6uh4clGkdt1gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:11:04
|FR0012435121
|393
|21.32
|EUR
|XPAR
|J3RoTBDoQAGWOhyeM8BqLQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:25:26
|FR0012435121
|264
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|yMAvFADWQYKzbLk3Q36MiAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:25:26
|FR0012435121
|246
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|sYvKWV8pR0mXYq0KqHBjeAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:25:26
|FR0012435121
|237
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|5bLQvmHFTqmzThrVday5SgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:33:41
|FR0012435121
|114
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|lr4BhsNPT8aeQ4mrIO2mHgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:43:38
|FR0012435121
|265
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|GG88YrjuTnSWLUIEnBsvUAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:51:59
|FR0012435121
|245
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|x05TUdiyQBGPYI44o0F23AA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:51:59
|FR0012435121
|387
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|k_cc1DW1TEuNCCmK3rqKjgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:51:59
|FR0012435121
|5
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|w0uRUSWoS9aKONSihX2lsAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:51:59
|FR0012435121
|150
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|ZuOXqMUfSWyI0UTDXJvyggA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 10:55:58
|FR0012435121
|242
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|S8dbKOzXS7Srx_Qh4oc_cQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:11:57
|FR0012435121
|42
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|3w0aUZy5QHyxvnoxE8jNSAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:11:57
|FR0012435121
|46
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|BYx9E_oLRZK_PGaxNo7ihwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:11:57
|FR0012435121
|125
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|QdBiAhsMQJ63smbQmANz7AA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:11:57
|FR0012435121
|46
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|0mYSdCmfQVqxMIBlKSwqrQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:11:57
|FR0012435121
|22
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|LRcCG1EqTiiS6bVmhG6CagA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:19:12
|FR0012435121
|271
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|TZ3sL43pSNS0XGEEdBVOsAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:19:12
|FR0012435121
|257
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|fNw73k5VR-iGFnR1jRyZNwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:19:12
|FR0012435121
|13
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|-fSQ-gXKQHeSralgV7kRfAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:21:46
|FR0012435121
|214
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|Ayg-eRxwQ0W910AXzDZGpQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:21:47
|FR0012435121
|56
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|TXDinez-Qtij72Vvm7LQ_QA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:27:58
|FR0012435121
|149
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|CLz1AdMBQlal5xZFJF7TrgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:27:58
|FR0012435121
|125
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|alLgMz1XQ1y26RrL6ztVJQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:36:56
|FR0012435121
|253
|21.28
|EUR
|XPAR
|GDjeFugmQKq2IAb6P4EI9AA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:36:56
|FR0012435121
|254
|21.28
|EUR
|XPAR
|HC5bDJABRIiVjj_KAtb2XwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:57:30
|FR0012435121
|79
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|Mlt_5jRRQnO6Eptgl5PRLAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:57:30
|FR0012435121
|85
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|o4SHiCC4RKaXP62cbK7qbAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:57:30
|FR0012435121
|85
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|QxBdT96BRzKuJf_2YUD4kwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:57:30
|FR0012435121
|287
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|5MT_oHcySq-37XSXiVA11AA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:57:30
|FR0012435121
|246
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|FdLEy1I7SL2wKitSdvcQVAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 11:57:30
|FR0012435121
|241
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|hqE6aI1pRVW70Ik6FT9LcwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 12:14:34
|FR0012435121
|250
|21.18
|EUR
|XPAR
|aBZSPnmfT72rO3hcT9B7KQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 12:26:39
|FR0012435121
|509
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|qyssdhCyShyYiBZLXNctSgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 12:46:13
|FR0012435121
|257
|21.16
|EUR
|XPAR
|zO2tp9IqTR-4lAmXUZLlcgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 12:46:13
|FR0012435121
|249
|21.16
|EUR
|XPAR
|0I2lKnj7R7uPulbhOr14AwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:09:25
|FR0012435121
|42
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|zi3vhshIRlmL1JtbJ2k5BQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:09:25
|FR0012435121
|54
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|TJc0Q2AkQk-xAJYMlXDDWQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:09:25
|FR0012435121
|45
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|37vLovfmQI20XTWQzTrAawA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:09:25
|FR0012435121
|45
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|MwppwWtjRj-v0WG1i9l5_gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:13:14
|FR0012435121
|138
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|0hciT_lBQ-GLg6GtT4KeDwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:13:14
|FR0012435121
|188
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|sBb-_WX5S_yk9gKp7dhnBQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:13:14
|FR0012435121
|326
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|GL008qDOS66j3HSsM5UC8gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:13:14
|FR0012435121
|50
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|10Vy4tJ9R_280hvtuF0cIwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:13:14
|FR0012435121
|144
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|wNyriOCsQF23e-4quoseygA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:28:27
|FR0012435121
|123
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|1cFPwh8BQ4GTTw1SZ7ZZXwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:28:27
|FR0012435121
|123
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|o1rX4MXxQi2u76PYn201ugA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:48:32
|FR0012435121
|54
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|vZwzNBuhRMWehWhvFFzTtwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:48:32
|FR0012435121
|125
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|9HWfv3pRRhy_cr4f5ktU2AA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:48:32
|FR0012435121
|52
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|V05zczagQ4-XaOBst4FBaAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:48:32
|FR0012435121
|17
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|IzuRpUO3TLmOg_itjckuBQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:52:09
|FR0012435121
|147
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|SdpY8EH9SiCxX5nXNdY0ngA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:52:09
|FR0012435121
|96
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|yGzaYb2nR9WmQkun-RpfHgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:52:09
|FR0012435121
|162
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|YWQN_dAmSUCZd5hiN6gsHAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:52:09
|FR0012435121
|238
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|4jcVLro3TbmxanPUAKMW9QA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 13:52:09
|FR0012435121
|74
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|YZJGQz2fSBywVYohNKr_7QA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 14:17:19
|FR0012435121
|523
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|rGsWe0jxRr-QVwyPIkt3jQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 14:17:19
|FR0012435121
|237
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|syAeDHcCQIyllksCPVsEhgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 14:17:19
|FR0012435121
|237
|21.22
|EUR
|XPAR
|mdVMOZxxRtyAm_mq-wqEEwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 14:30:11
|FR0012435121
|238
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|H4Y0nLzXT8aW26k3UNlvQAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 14:40:06
|FR0012435121
|494
|21.20
|EUR
|XPAR
|JmKm9BUcQwuf782RtLti0wA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 14:48:48
|FR0012435121
|266
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|nGgA6-CETs-MKZQVaUJ6mQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 14:52:11
|FR0012435121
|306
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|crNF3w-XRJ-lOtRjf7grogA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 14:58:51
|FR0012435121
|261
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|2agyrxU0S2mjC3tmBrNu5gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:12:43
|FR0012435121
|15
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|tFvxB_vPTqCYytC3OlJJYgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:13:16
|FR0012435121
|273
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|E7Mq1ScQT4SgVbzfT-uIhQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:14:25
|FR0012435121
|236
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|Zu89oEbsTuOCeZTRBVRn6QA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:14:25
|FR0012435121
|248
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|ZgAgMed-RkGmhzLJNUc7gwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:14:25
|FR0012435121
|236
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|tTYNATYCSiGOE9_4WoLXDwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:22:01
|FR0012435121
|216
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|0zrFtXgaSViRN99QM1DA9QA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:22:01
|FR0012435121
|26
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|oVelr7-tTNaEuaY1aKs0SAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:30:30
|FR0012435121
|285
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|4TSNEyVuTImV7IGmS-iY6AA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:30:30
|FR0012435121
|266
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|38BnSfAzSw6PKaUNUsd8FQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:33:48
|FR0012435121
|282
|21.24
|EUR
|XPAR
|MAkk6jFaSIqyXihBxD7xTwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:45:35
|FR0012435121
|503
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|DlkewsSBT3CvEQQQ_QwsTQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:45:35
|FR0012435121
|200
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|R4CgpeX0SVCSb_uqK8PkDgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:45:35
|FR0012435121
|80
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|0ke75Mk2QU-68Jfuo6dxjQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:52:20
|FR0012435121
|233
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|MiZokPv1QNKekhpYdHoE2AA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:52:20
|FR0012435121
|46
|21.26
|EUR
|XPAR
|v116SgVrQAGvOj4JeepXeAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 15:57:24
|FR0012435121
|510
|21.28
|EUR
|XPAR
|2CJsGmeeQTC8VarYQbiIOAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:11:22
|FR0012435121
|284
|21.28
|EUR
|XPAR
|Xj_uQERXRqGBQO3Fl3G09wA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:11:22
|FR0012435121
|550
|21.28
|EUR
|XPAR
|YaE2Zd9fSgaNtUF9nw1CvQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:23:45
|FR0012435121
|561
|21.38
|EUR
|XPAR
|SrFKNHMVQDyx1by4uc0x9gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:24:03
|FR0012435121
|277
|21.38
|EUR
|XPAR
|5l6vC0d1SLiaAZ_pWumb_gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:35:21
|FR0012435121
|434
|21.40
|EUR
|XPAR
|V_ljBqjDQZ-o-fPPFh9JuwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:35:21
|FR0012435121
|54
|21.40
|EUR
|XPAR
|GdRgCd68SxaYcpeFU4NnGQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:35:21
|FR0012435121
|55
|21.40
|EUR
|XPAR
|oEXKZ4PXQKm-gGl7QP7MKQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:35:21
|FR0012435121
|196
|21.40
|EUR
|XPAR
|soLJImDZQSyi5-PdNoPe-wA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:40:49
|FR0012435121
|33
|21.36
|EUR
|XPAR
|i_e2aw5ySyCsoJKpRfRQ8AA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:40:49
|FR0012435121
|248
|21.36
|EUR
|XPAR
|ppz7hUrlTKyXSkJ-4AV8EgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:47:19
|FR0012435121
|277
|21.34
|EUR
|XPAR
|7dQO4puaTtSBH4zs_hlGwQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:55:28
|FR0012435121
|257
|21.32
|EUR
|XPAR
|SP7xrT3rS1eHvCMK7tCM9gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 16:55:28
|FR0012435121
|257
|21.32
|EUR
|XPAR
|hKPIK8P6QE-tDvJljUadrwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:01:42
|FR0012435121
|510
|21.32
|EUR
|XPAR
|LgqUOrFBTmKjpLCI8Koc6wA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:06:08
|FR0012435121
|282
|21.30
|EUR
|XPAR
|czCvcPsHThWq9X1RaW3qSAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:10:31
|FR0012435121
|71
|21.32
|EUR
|XPAR
|_oOfxwYMQNyOMp8mf7YyBgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:10:31
|FR0012435121
|193
|21.32
|EUR
|XPAR
|cFxquYX_RhmA8r-2CWcQ5gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:10:31
|FR0012435121
|209
|21.32
|EUR
|XPAR
|l374LVUETyCwXQdVeGHdvgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:10:31
|FR0012435121
|36
|21.32
|EUR
|XPAR
|qvcl98lqQU6F_rLD2bBCbQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:12:55
|FR0012435121
|268
|21.30
|EUR
|XPAR
|zkcYLQ0lTEK8EDhEruRsQAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:21:01
|FR0012435121
|273
|21.36
|EUR
|XPAR
|11oaLDk5QRCbWjmITsC2JgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:12
|FR0012435121
|1
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|cLIAtmSpR7aih4rOXqNxXwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:12
|FR0012435121
|46
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|PsAbBq2PT3Ob1M95cxuOnQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:12
|FR0012435121
|48
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|K9TtQj26SviWfOcK_2twCgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:12
|FR0012435121
|55
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|zcI8HHysQVubHkJl4VUiIQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:12
|FR0012435121
|101
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|MyHjBS0KTXSPLtH2kgiHSAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:30
|FR0012435121
|48
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|-PIL318lQ4OgjucEPbQ0vgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:30
|FR0012435121
|48
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|tcW6j52AQl-LqQldNryp_QA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:30
|FR0012435121
|46
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|kZuAVUN5SiOE9TcbaogkaAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:30
|FR0012435121
|53
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|EwjJ98eoSbmxVKNPgzRGUgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:30
|FR0012435121
|125
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|ScgtCxC9R3-CkzzvECJ8OwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:30
|FR0012435121
|125
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|HVvP984OR_uhryxv3WlgVwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:26:43
|FR0012435121
|16
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|nR7QlP6cTB2qJZE2mOeuQgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:27:00
|FR0012435121
|288
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|qDyP3WfFRbSrj3oB-umMBQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:27:04
|FR0012435121
|514
|21.42
|EUR
|XPAR
|Ea_IGbWRQmil_C09Vp4F3gA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:27:13
|FR0012435121
|265
|21.44
|EUR
|XPAR
|dTHT_XpNQ-SyNulRlULNIQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:27:13
|FR0012435121
|37
|21.44
|EUR
|XPAR
|Eyvt2aatQb-zVguOU-UTLwA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:27:13
|FR0012435121
|51
|21.44
|EUR
|XPAR
|S3U2XANtQayIlwWB1NZalQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:27:13
|FR0012435121
|42
|21.44
|EUR
|XPAR
|QBXfcgsXRdCExvS8zf6iTgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:27:13
|FR0012435121
|105
|21.44
|EUR
|XPAR
|FpE6SESYQKyPho8lyFTYRQA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:27:13
|FR0012435121
|358
|21.40
|EUR
|XPAR
|GdO08ci1QX-_QRX3Ns4ztgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:27:13
|FR0012435121
|358
|21.40
|EUR
|XPAR
|GXxz8cJ3TwmikeyFHzWROAA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:27:13
|FR0012435121
|72
|21.40
|EUR
|XPAR
|9qRS7LTcTTKNoUH6ta0PbgA
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:29:52
|FR0012435121
|2
|21.44
|EUR
|XPAR
|2774340028045
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
|ELIS
|969500UK71LCE8MAY492
|Natixis
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|2024-11-04 17:29:52
|FR0012435121
|463
|21.44
|EUR
|XPAR
|2774340029045
|Coverage of the free allocation of shares for employees
Attachment