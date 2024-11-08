Snoqualmie Casino Announces Exciting Rebranding to Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Ahead of Major Expansion

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoqualmie Casino is thrilled to announce its rebranding to Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel, reflecting an exciting new chapter in the venue’s history as it embarks on a much-anticipated expansion. Set for completion in mid-2025, this project promises to elevate the guest experience, making Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel a premier destination for entertainment, relaxation, and culinary excellence.

The cornerstone of the expansion is the construction of a luxurious hotel, which will offer guests unparalleled comfort and stunning views of the Snoqualmie Valley and Mount Si. With a focus on sustainability and modern design, the hotel will feature upscale accommodations, a full-service destination spa, and amenities that cater to both leisure and business travelers. Plus, there are architectural details inspired by Snoqualmie culture from a modern slant roof hotel design representing the original longhouses of the Snoqualmie Tribe’s ancestors to carefully chosen artwork placed throughout for guests to enjoy.

Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel’s destination spa will offer an immersive escape that blends relaxation with the healing power of nature. Nestled in the serene landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, the spa provides a range of rejuvenating treatments. Experience the perfect blend of wellness and nature where luxury, tradition and innovation come together for an incredibly transformative experience.

“It is my honor and privilege to announce that Snoqualmie Casino has now become Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel. Over the past three years, the Snoqualmie Tribe and Casino have been diligently working to bring a one-of-a-kind, world-class hotel to the Snoqualmie Valley,” says Interim CEO Mary Lou Patterson.

In addition, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel will expand its gaming floor, introducing an array of new options to enhance the entertainment experience for guests. This expansion will include the latest slots, electronic and traditional table games, as well as a dedicated high-limit gaming area for discerning players seeking a more exclusive gaming experience.

One of the highlights of the expansion is the development of a state-of-the-art 2,000-seat entertainment and convention center. This versatile venue will host a variety of events, from concerts to conferences, positioning Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel as a key player in the region's entertainment landscape. With cutting-edge technology and a focus on guest comfort, the center will attract top-tier talent and events, making it a must-visit destination.

In addition to the award-winning Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood, 12 Moons, and Falls Buffet, a new sports bar and grill will be introduced to provide patrons with the ultimate game day experience. Other new dining options, set to open later, will showcase local ingredients and flavors, ensuring a memorable culinary experience for guests.

Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel recently launched a brand-new valet garage. The dual level indoor and outdoor structure, with 600 additional spaces, doubles the previous capacity for valet parking creating easier access into the casino. This is the first piece of new development at Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel that has opened for immediate use. The entire project anticipates creating numerous job opportunities for local residents, contributing to the economic growth of the Snoqualmie area.

As Snoqualmie Casino transitions to Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel, guests can expect the same level of service and dedication to excellence that they have come to love. With a renewed focus on luxury, entertainment, and dining, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel is poised to become a premier destination for all.

For more information on the expansion and upcoming events, please visit https://www.snocasino.com/expansion.

About Snoqualmie Casino – Seattle’s Closest Casino

Just 30 minutes from downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting, featuring Washington’s first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, 55 classic table games – including blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Snoqualmie Casino also features national entertainment in an intimate setting, with five distinct dining experiences, and the region’s best cigar lounge. For more information, visit www.snocasino.com.

