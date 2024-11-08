Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on January 10, 2025 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on December 20, 2024. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q3 2024 and Subsequent Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 20% (2% organic growth, 1% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,541 million compared to $2,126 million in Q3 2023.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 28% to $164 million ($7.74 on a diluted per share basis) from $227 million ($10.70 on a diluted per share basis) in Q3 2023.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $197 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $70 million resulting in total consideration of $267 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 1% or $3 million to $517 million compared to $513 million for the comparable period in 2023.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased 2% or $6 million to $362 million compared to $367 million for the same period in 2023.
    (Due to rounding certain totals may not foot.)

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $2,541 million, an increase of 20%, or $415 million, compared to $2,126 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the first nine months of 2024 total revenues were $7,363 million, an increase of 21%, or $1,279 million, compared to $6,084 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 2% and 3% respectively, 1% and 2% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $164 million compared to $227 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $7.74 in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income per diluted share of $10.70 for the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $446 million or $21.04 per diluted share compared to $424 million or $20.02 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, CFO increased $3 million to $517 million compared to $513 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 1%. For the first nine months of 2024, CFO increased $250 million to $1,518 million compared to $1,268 million during the same period in 2023, representing an increase of 20%.

  1. See Non-IFRS measures.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, FCFA2S decreased $6 million to $362 million compared to $367 million for the same period in 2023 representing a decrease of 2%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, FCFA2S increased $155 million to $990 million compared to $835 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 19%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders “FCFA2S” refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30, 
    20242023   20242023 
   ($ in millions) ($ in millions)
            
 Net cash flows from operating activities  517 513    1,518 1,268  
 Adjusted for:          
 Interest paid on lease obligations  (4)(3)   (10)(8) 
 Interest paid on debt  (63)(34)   (141)(96) 
 Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap  - (1)   - 5  
 Debt transaction costs  (1)(1)   (13)(4) 
 Payments of lease obligations  (31)(25)   (89)(78) 
 IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge  (33)(25)   (122)(94) 
 Property and equipment purchased  (19)(10)   (42)(29) 
 Interest and dividends received  10 0    25 1  
            
    376 415    1,125 965  
 Less amount attributable to          
 Non-controlling interests  (14)(47)   (135)(129) 
            
 Free cash flow available to shareholders  362 367    990 835  
            
 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
            

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
  
  
Unaudited  
   September 30, 2024  December 31, 2023  September 30, 2023  
            
Assets          
            
Current assets:          
 Cash$2,069 $1,284 $1,076  
 Accounts receivable 1,152  1,138  986  
 Unbilled revenue 435  325  331  
 Inventories 66  51  56  
 Other assets 636  541  499  
   4,358  3,340  2,948  
            
Non-current assets:          
 Property and equipment 220  142  129  
 Right of use assets 323  312  282  
 Deferred income taxes 202  108  85  
 Other assets 331  287  271  
 Intangible assets 7,139  6,677  6,325  
   8,215  7,526  7,092  
            
Total assets$12,573 $10,866 $10,039  
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
            
Current liabilities:          
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.$294 $861 $907  
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 414  225  235  
 Redeemable preferred securities -  814  536  
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,421  1,428  1,239  
 Dividends payable 21  21  21  
 Deferred revenue 2,014  1,758  1,779  
 Provisions 10  9  8  
 Acquisition holdback payables 285  168  150  
 Lease obligations 113  112  102  
 Income taxes payable 116  88  113  
   4,689  5,484  5,090  
            
Non-current liabilities:          
 Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,881  863  617  
 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,560  1,385  1,275  
 Deferred income taxes 643  604  508  
 Acquisition holdback payables 123  88  87  
 Lease obligations 251  236  216  
 Other liabilities 290  244  240  
   4,748  3,421  2,943  
            
Total liabilities 9,437  8,905  8,033  
            
            
Shareholders' equity:          
 Capital stock 99  99  99  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (98) (99) (159) 
 Retained earnings 2,657  1,876  1,762  
 Non-controlling interests 478  85  304  
   3,136  1,961  2,006  
            
            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$12,573 $10,866 $10,039  
  


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss) 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
  
  
Unaudited  
 Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30,  
  2024   2023   2024   2023  
                 
                 
Revenue                
License$84  $84  $259  $254  
Professional services 487   450   1,451   1,290  
Hardware and other 78   71   204   191  
Maintenance and other recurring 1,893   1,521   5,449   4,349  
  2,541   2,126   7,363   6,084  
                 
Expenses                
Staff 1,336   1,112   3,956   3,291  
Hardware 43   42   114   113  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 243   208   701   592  
Occupancy 18   11   48   37  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 120   99   365   285  
Professional fees 43   36   126   107  
Other, net 34   37   134   103  
Depreciation 46   41   135   120  
Amortization of intangible assets 271   214   771   620  
  2,152   1,799   6,349   5,268  
                 
                 
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 30   (23)  16   3  
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 33   25   122   94  
Finance and other expense (income) (18)  2   (50)  (7) 
Bargain purchase gain 1   (50)  (4)  (51) 
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 2   1   17   4  
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) -   37   58   319  
Finance costs 72   50   207   132  
  119   41   366   494  
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes 270   286   648   322  
                 
Current income tax expense (recovery) 126   99   396   315  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (43)  (32)  (196)  (155) 
Income tax expense (recovery) 83   67   200   160  
                 
Net income (loss) 187   219   448   161  
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to:                
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 164   227   446   424  
Non-controlling interests 23   (8)  2   (263) 
Net income (loss) 187   219   448   161  
                 
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.                
Basic and diluted$7.74  $10.70  $21.04  $20.02  
                 
  


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
  
  
Unaudited  
 Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 
  2024  2023   2024  2023  
               
Net income (loss)$187 $219  $448 $161  
               
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):              
               
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax 71  (58)  8  (27) 
               
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax 71  (58)  8  (27) 
               
Total comprehensive income (loss)$258 $161  $456 $135  
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:              
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 60  (46)  7  (21) 
Non-controlling interests 11  (12)  2  (6) 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)$71 $(58) $8 $(27) 
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:              
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 224  180   453  404  
Non-controlling interests 34  (20)  3  (269) 
Total comprehensive income (loss)$258 $161  $456 $135  
  


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
  
   
Unaudited  
Nine months ended September 30, 2024  
 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
 Capital
stock		Accumulated
other
comprehensive income (loss)		Retained
earnings		Total Non-controlling interestsTotal equity

 
                   
Balance at January 1, 2024$ 99$ (99)$ 1,876 $ 1,877 $ 85 $ 1,961  
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss):                  
                   
Net income (loss) - -  446  446  2  448  
                   
Other comprehensive income (loss)                  
                   
                   
Foreign currency translation differences from
    foreign operations and other, net of tax		 - 7  -  7  2  8  
                   
                   
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 7  -  7  2  8  
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss) - 7  446  453  3  456  
                   
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                  
                   
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - -  -  -  (0) (0) 
                   
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting
shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on
Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate
voting shares of Lumine		 - -  -  -  872  872  
                   
Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting
shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on
Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate
voting shares of Lumine		   (6) 400  394  (394) -  
                   
Other movements in non-controlling interests - -  (1) (1) (3) (4) 
                   
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - -  -  -  (86) (86) 
                   
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - -  (64) (64) -  (64) 
                   
Balance at September 30, 2024$ 99$ (98)$ 2,657 $ 2,658 $ 478 $ 3,136  
  


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
  
  
Nine months ended September 30, 2023  
   
 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
 Capital
stock		Accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss)		Retained
earnings		TotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity

 
                   
Balance at January 1, 2023$ 99$ (150)$ 1,763 $ 1,713 $ 221 $ 1,933  
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss):                  
                   
Net income (loss) - -  424  424  (263) 161  
                   
Other comprehensive income (loss)                  
                   
                   
Foreign currency translation differences from
    foreign operations and other, net of tax		 - (21) -  (21) (6) (27) 
                   
Total other comprehensive income (loss) - (21) -  (21) (6) (27) 
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss) - (21) 424  404  (269) 135  
                   
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                  
                   
Special dividend of Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares - 12  (378) (366) 366  -  
                   
Acquisition of non-controlling interests - -  -  -  (1) (1) 
                   
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting
shares of Lumine		 - -  -  -  5  5  
                   
Other movements in non-controlling interests - 0  16  16  (18) (2) 
                   
Dividends to shareholders of the Company - -  (64) (64) -  (64) 
                   
Balance at September 30, 2023$ 99$ (159)$ 1,762 $ 1,703 $ 304 $ 2,006  
  


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) 
  
  
Unaudited  
  Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30,  
   2024   2023   2024   2023  
                  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:                
 Net income (loss)$187  $219  $448  $161  
 Adjustments for:                
 Depreciation 46   41   135   120  
 Amortization of intangible assets 271   214   771   620  
 IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 33   25   122   94  
 Finance and other expense (income) (18)  2   (50)  (7) 
 Bargain purchase (gain) 1   (50)  (4)  (51) 
 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 2   1   17   4  
 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) -   37   58   319  
 Finance costs 72   50   207   132  
 Income tax expense (recovery) 83   67   200   160  
 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 30   (23)  16   3  
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities                
 exclusive of effects of business combinations (72)  (7)  (38)  23  
 Income taxes paid (118)  (62)  (363)  (310) 
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 517   513   1,518   1,268  
                  
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:                
 Interest paid on lease obligations (4)  (3)  (10)  (8) 
 Interest paid on debt (63)  (34)  (141)  (96) 
 Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap -   (1)  -   5  
 Increase (decrease) in CSI facility -   175   (578)  364  
 Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI 55   5   147   43  
 Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes -   -   1,000   -  
 Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI 37   35   313   290  
 Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI (81)  (100)  (113)  (227) 
 Other financing activities (4)  (2)  (31)  (1) 
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -   -   (86)  -  
 Debt transaction costs (1)  (1)  (13)  (4) 
 Payments of lease obligations (31)  (25)  (89)  (78) 
 Distribution to the Joday Group -   -   (64)  -  
 Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice -   -   (22)  -  
 Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company (21)  (21)  (64)  (64) 
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (113)  28   250   224  
                  
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:                
 Acquisition of businesses (196)  (389)  (871)  (1,233) 
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses 23   19   89   113  
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (53)  (35)  (183)  (168) 
 Purchases of investments and other assets (4)  (1)  (5)  (19) 
 Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets 2   -   7   119  
 Decrease (increase) in restricted cash (4)  (1)  (13)  (1) 
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 12   0   25   3  
 Property and equipment purchased (19)  (10)  (42)  (29) 
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (240)  (416)  (993)  (1,216) 
                  
Effect of foreign currency on                
 cash 33   (19)  11   (10) 
                  
Increase (decrease) in cash 195   107   785   265  
                  
Cash, beginning of period$1,873  $970  $1,284  $811  
                  
Cash, end of period$2,069  $1,076  $2,069  $1,076  
  