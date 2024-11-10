Dubai’s First-Ever Crypto Content Creator Campus 2024 Kicks Off with Fresh Insights and Engaging Conversations





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC), a landmark event to shape the future of the content creator economy, officially commenced today at W Palm Dubai, bringing together top leaders in media and crypto for the first time. The two-day summit marks a defining moment for the content creator economy, as Dubai continues to set the stage for digital innovation and blockchain-enabled content creation.

Day 1 brought together renowned speakers including Randi Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO of Zuckerberg Media and HUG; Zach King, Filmmaker & Content Creator; Nick Tran, former Head of Global Marketing at TikTok; Katie Penn, former Global Head of Marketing at X; Shadi Nayyer, former Global Head of Creator Programs at TikTok; Humphrey Yang, financial content creator; Ben Zhou, CEO of ByBit; Avery Ching, CTO of Aptos; Usi Zade, COO of Bitget; Jon Youshaei, ex-Head of Creator Monetization at YouTube; Kudzi Chikumbu, ex-Head of Creator Marketing at TikTok; Cecilia Hsueh, CEO of Morph; and Uptin, Founder & CEO of UP10Media.

The summit began with opening remarks by Randi Zuckerberg and kicked off with an engaging panel discussion on ‘The Value of Content Creators to the Crypto Industry’, highlighting the value of creators in the crypto space. Standout sessions included ‘Finding Your Breakthrough – Insights from Zach King's Journey,’ where he also shared tips on ‘The Key to Becoming a YouTube Influencer.’ Other industry leaders tackled challenges and trends with topics such as ‘How to Monetize Influence,’ ‘The Evolving Dynamics of Social Media,’ and ‘The Key to Becoming a TikTok Influencer.’ Day 1 also saw the launch of the highly anticipated CCCC Hacker House, where creators began competing for a $90,000 cash prize pool. Teams and individuals engaged with the goal of using content creation to advance crypto adoption.

"Day 1 at the Crypto Content Creator Campus has been a powerful start, showcasing the incredible potential of blockchain and digital content. We’re thrilled to see such vibrant discussions and collaborations happening here in Dubai, a city that champions innovation. Hosting the first-ever CCCC in Dubai, marks a new milestone for regional creators and the crypto industry alike and we look forward to Day 2”, said Phoebe Peng, Spokesperson of CCCC. As the first day wraps up, attendees are looking forward to Day 2, with more interactive sessions, networking opportunities with top industry voices, an afterparty, gala dinner and awards ceremony.





-ENDS-









About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) We are a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we've curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other.

For more details about CCCC, please visit: https://www.cccc.buzz/ For inquiries, please contact: hello@cccc.buzz For further information on CCCC 2024 and updates on Day 2, visit www.cccc.buzz or follow on Instagram and X.For further information on CCCC 2024 and updates on Day 2, visit www.cccc.buzz or follow on Instagram and X.