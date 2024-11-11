Issue of Additional Tier 1 Temporary Write-Down Notes

Bigbank AS carries out a private placement of Additional Tier 1 Temporary Write-Down Notes (AT1 bonds). Due to the complexity of these AT1 bonds, they will not be offered to the general public; instead, the offering is targeted exclusively at selected investors.

The subscription of AT1 bonds will take place from 11 November to 19 November 2024. Up to 300 AT1 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10,000 will be offered. Bigbank AS reserves the right to adjust the issue volume as needed. The AT1 bonds carry an interest rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly. Bonds are offered at a price of EUR 10,000 per bond, with a minimum investment amount of EUR 20,000. The AT1 bonds are perpetual, unsecured debt obligations to investors. Subject to obtaining approval from the Financial Supervision Authority, Bigbank AS reserves the right to redeem the AT1 bonds, in part or in full, after a period of 5 years from their issuance. Bigbank AS will publish the results of the offer in a separate notice.

Bigbank AS ( www.bigbank.eu ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 October 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.7 billion euros, with equity of 267.6 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.