XPO Recognized for Its Commitment to Military and Veteran Hiring

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that it has been named a 2025 Military Friendly® Employer by Viqtory, a service-disabled and veteran-owned military marketing enterprise. This is the second year in a row the company has received this honor.

The Military Friendly Employer designation reflects XPO’s extensive efforts to bring veteran and military talent into its organization and to build a supportive, rewarding environment for those looking to establish strong civilian career opportunities following active service. XPO received the Military Friendly® Gold ranking, which honors companies that rank within the top 10% of their respective employer category.

“XPO is proud to be an employer of choice for the military community,” said Mario Harik, CEO of XPO. “We are grateful to those who have served and appreciate the unique skills and experience they bring to our customers, communities and colleagues. We look forward to welcoming even more veterans and active-duty professionals to our team as we continue to expand the professional opportunities for those who serve or have served our country.”

XPO’s commitment to the military community extends beyond hiring. The company maintains active veteran training and leadership development programs as well as ongoing partnerships with organizations, like the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program, to support veterans in making a smooth transition from military to civilian careers.

To explore specialized military and veteran career opportunities with XPO, visit: xpo.jobs/military

