Paytronix Debuts Generative AI Assistant to Simplify and Streamline Guest Engagement Practices

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced the Paytronix Assistant, a generative AI Tool designed to streamline and enhance the user experience within the Paytronix platform. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and data analytics, the Paytronix Assistant serves as a go-to resource for optimizing customer engagement and loyalty programs.

Brands can access the Paytronix Assistant from within the Paytronix portal by clicking on the robot icon in the lower right corner of their screen. The Assistant will rapidly respond to queries, such as how many marketable members does our loyalty program have? or, what is the top selling online ordering menu item?

Questions can be asked in natural language as in an e-mail or a live conversation. Where possible, the Paytronix Assistant will provide responses that pull directly from the rich data of a brand’s account/portal; it also will provide direct links to articles and best practices that provide more detail on the subject matter.

Paytronix customers like Legal Seafood, and Petro 49 took part in an extensive beta program that fine-tuned the Assistant to the needs of customers.

“The PX Assistant is incredible,” said Trevor Carbaugh, director of business development at Petro 49. “It has allowed me to really take elements of campaign building into my own hands. If I need help, ideas, or quick turnarounds on data, I can ask the Assistant.”

“PX Assistant is a fantastic update from Paytronix. The tool is easy to use and brings essential data summaries, learnings, and even loyalty program improvement recommendations to our program in seconds,” said Legal Seafoods’ director of marketing, Christine Cocce. “We are thrilled to incorporate it to take our loyalty program, Legal Net Rewards, to the next level.”

Marketers and decision makers can use the Paytronix Assistant to generate:

Campaign Ideas – help to plan targeted marketing campaigns, such as a new loyalty program, special offer promotions, or ways to increase customer retention.

Visit and Spend Data – to rapidly track loyalty spend – daily, weekly, monthly and annually – for a better understanding of guests’ habits, to spot trends across stores, and to learn about reward accruals.

Reporting Guidance – provides access to the most relevant reports and analytics within the Paytronix platform to give marketers deeper insights into customer spending patterns, preferences, and engagement metrics.

General Questions – whether it’s assistance with platform navigation, troubleshooting, or understanding the latest industry trends, the assistant is a reliable source of information and guidance.

“The Paytronix Assistant can blend analytics, run queries on data based on questions for things like redemptions and spend or even take best practices from its data set and craft a campaign from scratch,” said Aubrey Giasson, product manager at Paytronix. “This generative AI enables people to ask questions so that they can analyze how their loyalty, ordering, mobile campaigns or gift card programs are performing. Brands gain insights to determine the best next steps and establish brand specific best practices. It’s truly a game changer for loyalty professionals.”

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.