Seneca Polytechnic and CEWIL Canada launch new student bursary

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic has announced a new bursary program, funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Innovative Work-Integrated Learning Initiative. This bursary, awarded by Co-operative Education and Work-Integrated Learning Canada’s (CEWIL Canada) Innovation Hub (iHUB), aims to provide direct financial support to domestic students across all programs.

Funds from the $699,900 bursary will be distributed through Seneca Works, Seneca’s hub for career-ready programming, experiential learning, global learning and its incubator for both intrapreneurships and entrepreneurships. This will support students who are currently completing unpaid forms of work-integrated learning such as community and industry research and projects, field placements, internships and service learning.

By offering up to $1,500 per student, the bursary seeks to remove financial barriers that often prevent students from participating in these valuable learning opportunities.

“This bursary program represents a forward-thinking approach to education, one that recognizes the importance of practical experience and the need to support students in every aspect of their learning, says Dario Guescini, Dean, Seneca Works. “With this funding, Seneca is poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of its students and the broader community.”

To apply, students must have completed their work-integrated learning placements by December 31, 2024. The bursary is open to all domestic students, ensuring that a wide range of learners can benefit from this support.

Applications for the bursary will prioritize students who identify with select demographic groups, as outlined by CEWIL Canada. By focusing on inclusivity and equity, Seneca aims to create a more supportive and accessible environment for all students.

