Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2024 totaled $162.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.8 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.0 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of October 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $ 21,144 
Global Discovery 1,723 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,642 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,089 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 349 
Non-U.S. Growth 12,922 
China Post-Venture 178 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 4,922 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,762 
Value Income 16 
International Value Team  
International Value 44,918 
International Explorer 382 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 28,341 
Select Equity 328 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,729 
Credit Team  
High Income 11,336 
Credit Opportunities 264 
Floating Rate 74 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 4,092 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,100 
Antero Peak Hedge 225 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,925 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 672 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,024 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 652 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 162,809 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $99.9 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

