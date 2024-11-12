Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 45

Company announcement no. 69
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 2,875,197   363,594,709
04 November 202416,000132.662,122,560
05 November 202416,000133.352,133,600
06 November 202416,000134.832,157,280
07 November 202415,000136.382,045,700
08 November 202415,000133.632,004,450
Total week 44 78,000   10,463,590
Total accumulated 2,953,197   374,058,299

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,098,604 treasury shares equal to 2.63 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
CFO





