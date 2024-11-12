XT Exchange Announces TGRASS (Top Grass Club) Listing

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange is pleased to announce the upcoming listing of TGRASS (Top Grass Club), with the TGRASS/USDT trading pair available in the Innovation Zone (RWA). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 15:00 on November 10, 2024 (UTC)

15:00 on November 10, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 15:00 on November 11, 2024 (UTC)

15:00 on November 11, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 15:00 on November 12, 2024 (UTC)







About TGRASS (Top Grass Club)

TGRASS is an innovative project combining blockchain with real-world cannabis assets, allowing users to own and interact with actual cannabis plants through digital NFTs. This platform leverages blockchain to bridge physical assets and digital ownership, offering a unique investment opportunity in the cannabis industry.

Top Grass Club enables users to purchase NFTs linked to real cannabis plants grown in Thailand. These NFTs grant ownership rights to specific plants, and as the plants mature, the NFTs may appreciate in value, offering potential returns tied to the plant’s growth and harvest. This model provides a tangible connection between users and the physical assets they own.

Additionally, TGRASS offers VIP NFT holders exclusive access to global events, creating a vibrant community around cannabis and blockchain. These themed events help users connect with other enthusiasts and investors, deepening the community’s ties and fostering engagement.

This listing on XT Exchange presents an exciting opportunity for TGRASS and its community to reach a wider audience and enhance its visibility in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. By joining XT, TGRASS is poised to showcase its innovative approach to real-world asset integration and its community-centered vision on a global platform, engaging users and investors from diverse backgrounds.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his enthusiasm for the listing:

“We’re thrilled to welcome TGRASS to XT Exchange. TGRASS’s innovative approach to real-world asset integration aligns with XT’s dedication to supporting groundbreaking projects. We believe this listing will resonate with our users and bring a new dimension of opportunity to our platform.”

Website: https://www.topgrassclub.com/

Blockchain Browser: https://etherscan.io/token/0x71eD2Ce4A4eD4E487718E4B53C01bEEcfe5b14A7

Whitepaper Link: https://www.topgrassclub.com/whitepaper

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

Contact:

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com



TGRASS (Top Grass Club)

hello@topgrassclub.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69f15291-a98c-481d-ab90-b3423a8c010c