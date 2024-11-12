Beer Institute Establishes Guiding Principles on Intoxicating Hemp and Cannabis Products

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute, the oldest national trade organization representing the beer industry, unveiled guiding principles to address the proliferation of largely unregulated intoxicating hemp and cannabis products. The beer industry believes that the decision to legalize these products should be made by American voters, state legislatures and federal policymakers. As policy discussions unfold, these principles will serve as a comprehensive framework addressing four key areas: revenue, regulation, responsibility and research.

“For decades, America’s brewers and beer importers have demonstrated their commitment to fostering a culture of moderation and the responsible consumption of our products, all within a robust regulatory and taxation system,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. "The current patchwork of intoxicating hemp and cannabis laws and regulations do not meet the same standards to which the beer industry willingly adheres.”

If these products are legalized, the Beer Institute believes that policymakers should implement appropriate regulatory frameworks at the state and federal levels that inform and protect consumers and ensure intoxicating hemp and cannabis products are marketed, sold and consumed responsibly. The Beer Institute’s principles provide a comprehensive path to inform policymakers about safe consumption, differentiated taxation, consumer protection and the vital need for more thorough research.

For more information on the Beer Institute’s principles on intoxicating hemp and cannabis, click here.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.