SOI Foundation Opens Applications for 2025 Expeditions, Celebrating 25 Years of Connecting People and Planet

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SOI Foundation is thrilled to announce applications are now open for its 2025 expeditions, marking a special milestone as the foundation celebrates 25 years of connecting people and planet—inspiring and educating youth from around the world through its life-changing expeditions to the Arctic, Antarctic, and beyond. In 2025, SOI will continue its mission to use the greatest classrooms on Earth to cultivate leadership, foster new perspectives, ignite ideas, forge connections, and facilitate collaborative solutions.

“Celebrating 25 years of Students on Ice is truly remarkable. Over the past two decades, we’ve had the privilege of empowering youth to become advocates for the planet, while also having a lasting impact on the communities we visit. Our 2025 expeditions will continue that legacy, offering young people the knowledge, networks, and skills to take action on the pressing environmental and social challenges of our time,” says SOI Founder and President, Geoff Green.

The SOI Foundation’s expeditions have long been a catalyst for individual and collective action. Its alumni have gone on to pursue careers in environmental science, policy, Indigenous-led conservation, and other fields related to sustainability. Many of these young leaders credit their experience on SOI expeditions with sparking their passion for protecting the planet and shaping a more sustainable future for their communities.

As SOI celebrates this 25-year milestone, the foundation is proud to continue making a lasting difference. Whether through hands-on environmental science, knowledge sharing, cultural exchange, or exploration of academic and career paths in the Sustainable Blue Economy, SOI’s programs have an undeniable ripple effect—one that extends far beyond the participants, reaching families, schools, and communities across Canada and globally.

“Our 25th-anniversary expeditions build on a legacy of empowering young people and communities to contribute to local and global sustainability efforts. The experiences and connections youth gain from our programs help them lead in sustainability, environmental justice, and Indigenous-led initiatives,” says Tara Mascarenhas, SOI Foundation’s Director of Programming, emphasizing the value of these expeditions for personal and professional development. “Whether they are passionate about ocean conservation, climate action, Indigenous-led initiatives, or Arctic issues, we inspire youth to explore and engage in the Sustainable Blue Economy in ways very few get the opportunity to experience.”

Applications are now open to youth aged 14 to 35 from across Canada and internationally. SOI’s streamlined application process means youth need only submit one application to be considered for all 2025 expeditions, ensuring greater accessibility and inclusivity. Each participant will be placed in a program that aligns with their interests, and the expeditions will offer an unparalleled opportunity to gain hands-on experience while learning from diverse perspectives.

Youths interested in applying can visit soifoundation.org today to access the application form. The deadline to apply is January 30, 2025.

About the SOI Foundation

SOI is at the forefront of expeditionary education, offering transformative experiences to diverse youth worldwide. Our expeditions to the Polar Regions and places in between unite youth and educators, foster lasting connections, and encourage global citizenship. Our mission is to provide transformative experiences that educate, inspire, connect and empower youth. Our award-winning programming has been recognized by the United Nations as an official action of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, highlighting the global importance of our work. For more information, visit soifoundation.org.

Attachments