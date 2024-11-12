OTC Markets Group Welcomes Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: ONVC), the holding company for an expansive portfolio of travel companies, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ONVC.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Stephen Rudner, CEO, President, Director and Treasurer of Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. stated, “Upgrading to the OTCQX market from the Pink market demonstrates our commitment to providing financial transparency and liquidity to our current and prospective shareholders.”

About Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp.

The portfolio of Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. travel companies includes Online Vacation Center, one of the country's largest cruise retailers; Dunhill Travel Deals, a digital media company publishing travel deals with more than 40 partner websites and distributing vacation & cruise offers to an extensive email subscriber list; Enrichment Journeys, a developer and seller of unique river, ocean, and land vacation packages; Luxury Link, a unique online destination for inspiration and information on the world's best destinations, luxury accommodations, and curated travel experiences; Expedia Cruises of OVC, an Expedia Cruises franchise hosting independent travel consultants, and Golf Around the World, an online seller of golf training aids.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com