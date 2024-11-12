Bioanalytical Testing Services Market to Surpass USD 9.22 Billion by 2032, Predicted CAGR of 9.4%| Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Outlook:

The market for bioanalytical testing services is poised to register a healthy CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. The bioanalytical testing services market size was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 9.22 billion by 2032.

Market Overview:

What Are Bioanalytical Testing Services?

Bioanalytical testing, also known as bioanalysis, is a process that measures the concentration of drugs and other metabolites in biological matrices such as blood, serum, tissue, urine, or other body fluids. The process is done using a variety of methods, including liquid chromatography, analyte extraction, and MS detection. It includes bioanalytical method validation to ensure that the results of the test are precise, accurate, selective, and stable. Bioanalytical testing is a vital tool in drug discovery and development, and it helps researchers understand the impact of drugs on the body.

Bioanalytical testing services are specialized services offered by bioanalytical companies that measure substances in biological samples. These services are used in a variety of processes, including toxicology, drug development, clinical research, pharmacokinetics, and research and development. Bioanalytical testing services find applications in several fields of medicine, such as oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, and cardiology. With the rising need for well-equipped laboratories offering services for bioanalytical investigations, the bioanalytical testing services market demand is anticipated to rise.

Market Report Scope and Attributes

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2023 USD 4.12 billion Market value by 2032 USD 9.22 billion CAGR 9.4% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019–2022 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Key Report Highlights:

Several factors, including rising technological advancements and increased adoption of artificial intelligence, are anticipated to drive the market expansion

The bioanalytical testing services market segmentation is primarily based on molecule, test, workflow, application, end user, and region

The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Top Market Participants:

The key players in the market are making significant investments in R&D to expand their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking a variety of strategic initiatives such as higher investments, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations to improve their global reach.

The bioanalytical testing services market key players are:

Charles River Laboratories International

Intertek Group Plc.

IQVIA

Labcorp (Toxikon)

Pace Analytical Services LLC.

SGS SA

Syneos Health

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Drivers:

Expansion of Contract Research Organizations : Contract research organizations (CROs) aim to offer efficient and personalized clinical trial solutions for the unmet R&D needs of biotech and pharmaceutical companies across the globe. The increasing expansion of CROs is anticipated to drive the bioanalytical testing services market growth.

: Contract research organizations (CROs) aim to offer efficient and personalized clinical trial solutions for the unmet R&D needs of biotech and pharmaceutical companies across the globe. The increasing expansion of CROs is anticipated to drive the bioanalytical testing services market growth. Rising Technological Advancements: In recent years, the need for bioanalytical testing instruments among scientists, healthcare professionals, and research and development centers, has increased significantly. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on the market expansion.

Opportunities:

Increasing AI Adoption: The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in bioanalytical testing services has resulted in enhanced extraction of data analysis, offering a precise understanding of the chemical components of biological samples.

Regional Overview:

North America : North America dominated the bioanalytical testing services market in 2023. The region’s growth is primarily fueled by rising R&D investments in new drug development. Also, the rise in the expansion of pharmaceutical firms in North America is having a favorable impact on the regional market expansion.

: North America dominated the bioanalytical testing services market in 2023. The region’s growth is primarily fueled by rising R&D investments in new drug development. Also, the rise in the expansion of pharmaceutical firms in North America is having a favorable impact on the regional market expansion. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This is because of the rise in pharmaceutical and biotechnology activities in APAC. Also, rising investments and increase in healthcare spending further drives the bioanalytical testing services market sales in the region.





Market Segmentation:

By Molecule Outlook:

Small Molecule

Large Molecule LC-MS Studies Immunoassays PK ADA Others

Others

By Test Outlook:

ADME In-Vivo In-Vitro

PK

PD

Bioavailability

Bioequivalence

Others

By WorkFlow Outlook:

Sample Analysis Hyphenated technique Chromatographic technique Electrophoresis Ligand Binding Assay Mass Spectrometry Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Sample Preparation Protein Precipitation Liquid-Liquid Extraction Solid Phase Extraction Others

Others

By Application Outlook:

Oncology

Neurology

Infectious Diseases

Gastroenterology

Cardiology

Others

By End-Use Outlook:

Pharma & BioPharma Companies

CDMO

CRO

By Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



