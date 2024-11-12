Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

| Source: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on November 8, 2024 from BlackRock, Inc. that on November 7, 2024 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameBlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:07/11/2024
6.Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):08/11/2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.72% 0.25% 4.97% 956,737
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.74% 0.26% 5.00%  

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 907,873 4.72% 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A907,8734.72% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Physical or cash
Settlementxii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash48,8640.25% 
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.248,8640.25% 
 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation(please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)xiv		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
Trident Merger, LLC   
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC   
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association   
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
BlackRock Fund Advisors3.130%0.000%3.130%
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock Advisors, LLC   
    
 
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi


BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

 

Place of completion12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion08 November 2024

