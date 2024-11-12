Liquidia to Present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, announced today that the company will present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET.

Access to the live webcasts will be available to investors and other interested parties via Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

An archived, recorded version of each presentation will be available on Liquidia’s website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

