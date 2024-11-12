Snyk Acquires Developer-First DAST Provider Probely

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , a leader in developer security, today announced it has acquired Probely , a modern Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) provider based in Porto, Portugal, with coverage of API security testing and web applications. Probely also powers Security Headers , a popular free and easy to use tool designed to help users to quickly understand and benchmark the security of their web properties.

The inclusion of API security testing is increasingly mission critical due to the reliance on APIs for the Large Language Model (LLM) powered applications being created in today’s GenAI era. Notable among the competition, Snyk now offers a full range of development and application security solutions, with customers immediately benefiting from a broader range of testing techniques in a developer friendly manner.

“For global security leaders seeking to further accelerate trusted AI adoption, adding Probely’s technology and expertise further extends the breadth and depth of Snyk’s platform,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “Together, we’re looking forward to pushing our market forward with our shared developer-first vision that effectively balances rapid innovation with security guardrails.”

By combining coverage for these critical assets with Snyk’s existing Developer Security Platform , global enterprises can take a strengthened defense-in-depth approach to application security (AppSec). Snyk and Probely share a developer-centric mindset, and this latest acquisition supports the real-world vulnerability insights of dynamic testing of APIs and applications in a way that allows developers to increase their productivity securely. To this end, Probely’s proven low false positive rate helps ensure developers don’t waste time on non-issues, while their easy-to-use testing interface reduces the cognitive load of security testing these critical assets.

“Like Snyk, from day one, Probely has been laser focused on empowering developers to build securely,” said Nuno Loureiro, CEO & Co-Founder, Probely. “With this shared ethos as a foundation, we’re humbled to be part of Snyk’s growing global team and increase our value to customers.”

Extending Automation from App Code to App Function

Probely’s Discovery and Scanning can identify what applications or APIs exist and if they contain exploitable vulnerabilities. This gives AppSec teams increased confidence that they have coverage of their application and API footprint while helping developers reduce time spent on lower priority risks. This will only become more crucial as modern applications – including advanced AI tools – continue to be increasingly built with APIs.

In addition to API and DAST, Snyk’s solutions portfolio also includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Container, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) offerings. As Probely’s native capabilities are integrated into the Snyk platform over time, customers will gain even more comprehensive security coverage that helps ensure vulnerabilities are automatically detected throughout the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).

“We ensure the payment security of global organizations, including critical compliance needs like PCI-DSS, and as such welcome Snyk and Probely joining forces,” said Héctor Guillermo Martínez, President, GM Sectec. “Having worked closely with both of these talented teams, we’re excited for Probely’s security and compliance capabilities to be integrated into Snyk’s comprehensive platform as that will benefit our customers in both the near- and long-term.”

The addition of Probely is the latest example of Snyk’s bold M&A track record, with past well-executed acquisitions including DeepCode , Reviewpad , Enso Security and Helios , resulting in innovative enhancements to Snyk’ solution portfolio. In fact, technology first acquired via DeepCode now serves as the backbone of Snyk Code , the company’s AI-native SAST product that recently passed $100M in ARR. Looking forward, Probely’s robust API will support deeper integration into the Snyk Developer Security Platform to realize a progressively unified experience across issue detection, remediation and prevention.

