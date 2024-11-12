GBI Releases Updated Green Globes for Core & Shell (CS) and Green Globes for Sustainable Interiors (SI) Certification Programs

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) announces the release of updated certification programs, Green Globes for Core & Shell 2024 and Green Globes for Sustainable Interiors 2024. Both programs were informed by GBI’s ANSI standard (ANSI/GBI 01-2024: Green Globes Assessment Protocol for Design, New Construction, and Major Renovations). Project teams seeking Green Globes for CS 2024 and SI 2024 certification may now register and access the newest modules.

“GBI’s Green Globes Core & Shell and Sustainable Interior rating systems are proven programs adding to the sustainability continuum for owners and tenants,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “This update of the programs ensures that they continue to reflect the latest science and research while maintaining our commitment to deliver robust yet accessible certification options.”

Notable updates to Green Globes CS 2024 include:

Pathways for Energy Performance using the following: ANSI/ASHRAE/IES Standard 90.1, Appendix G Performance – International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) Performance – ENERGY STAR® Benchmarking in Target Finder Performance – ASHRAE Building EQ Performance – Net Zero Carbon or Energy Certification Prescriptive

Additional credit for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Updated Whole Building Life Cycle Assessment criteria

Revised criteria on Sustainable Materials Index (SMI)

Notable updates to Green Globes SI 2024 include:

Pathways for Water Consumption using the Green Globes Water Reduction Calculator

New criteria on Occupant Health and Wellness

Updated Load Shedding Criteria

Revised criteria on Indoor Pollutants

Green Globes for CS 2024 and Green Globes for SI 2024 and are standalone certification programs that underwent extensive review by various subject matter experts, Green Globes Assessors (GGAs), and end users. Criteria have also been updated to align with new references, standards, and programs, including the ActiveScore, UL 2821 GREENGUARD Certification Program Method for Measuring and Evaluating Chemical Emissions from Building Materials, Finishes and Furnishings, Edition 2, 2022, and ASHRAE 160-2016 Criteria for Moisture-Control Design Analysis in Buildings to name a few. Criteria also align with applicable minimum requirements for all Green Globes programs that went into effect July 1, 2024. Users, stakeholders, and members of the public will be asked to provide input on these programs during public input periods to be held starting in 2025.

GBI has certified nearly 750M square feet of commercial real estate with Green Globes and the federal Guiding Principles Compliance programs. Users of Green Globes for Core & Shell and Green Globes for Sustainable Interiors will receive GBI’s signature personalized guidance from a dedicated GBI Project Manager and Green Globes Assessor, a design and onsite assessment, and will be evaluated on compliance criteria applicable to their core and shell or fit out project. GBI is proud to support the sustainability of buildings throughout their lifecycles with these updated assessment and certification programs.

More information on both certification programs is available on GBI’s website.

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of Green Globes®, Green Globes Journey to Net Zero™, and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building assessment and certification programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org .

