CG Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

- Late-Breaking Abstract on Results of Phase 3 BOND-003 Trial of Cretostimogene Monotherapy in BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC Accepted at the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) 25th Annual Meeting -

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provided business updates.

“This quarter, we’ve continued to make significant advancements across our pipeline to bring forward a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapy for patients with Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC),” said Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at CG Oncology. “As we reported earlier this year at the AUA and ASCO annual meetings, cretostimogene has the ability to induce a sustained and durable complete response in bladder cancer patients with a strong safety and tolerability profile. We believe that cretostimogene’s unique product profile differentiates it from current and investigational NMIBC treatments, and we look forward to sharing updated results from our BOND-003 registrational study at SUO.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash Position : Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2024, were $540.7 million, compared with $552.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Based on current operating plans, the Company expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund operations through 2027.

: Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2024, were $540.7 million, compared with $552.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Based on current operating plans, the Company expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund operations through 2027. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses : R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $19.6 million compared with $11.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in clinical trial expenses, including CMC costs, and an increase in compensation costs due to increased headcount.

: R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $19.6 million compared with $11.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in clinical trial expenses, including CMC costs, and an increase in compensation costs due to increased headcount. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses : G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $8.7 million compared with $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to an increase in personnel-related expenses, including compensation costs from increased headcount, an increase in professional and consultant fees related to legal, accounting and consulting fees, and an increase in insurance and marketing-related costs.

: G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $8.7 million compared with $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to an increase in personnel-related expenses, including compensation costs from increased headcount, an increase in professional and consultant fees related to legal, accounting and consulting fees, and an increase in insurance and marketing-related costs. Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $20.4 million, or ($0.30) per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $17.5 million, or ($4.00) per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

About Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec

Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy being evaluated in BOND-003, a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with high-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) therapy. Cretostimogene is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 monotherapy clinical trial (PIVOT-006) in patients with intermediate-risk NMIBC. In addition, cretostimogene is being evaluated in an investigator-sponsored clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy candidate, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

