Sunrun CEO Mary Powell Named to the 2024 TIME100 Climate List of Most Influential Leaders In Climate

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, today announced that CEO Mary Powell has been named to the TIME100 Climate list for 2024. The annual list recognizes the world’s most influential leaders driving business climate action.

“I am honored to be recognized alongside so many inspiring leaders who deeply care about the future of our planet and put action behind their words,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “I am so proud of the Sunrun team’s work to accelerate the customer-led revolution to a more affordable, resilient, and energy independent future for Americans. I look forward to deepening our work toward a cleaner energy system with customers, partners, and policymakers. There’s no time to waste!”

During Powell’s three-year tenure at Sunrun, the company has rapidly grown its impact, adding over 400,000 new customers and achieving a nearly 500% increase in battery installations with 112,000 new storage customers. This growth has contributed to generating approximately 21 billion kilowatt-hours of solar energy, helping to enable the avoidance of nearly 10 million metric tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.

“Mary is a proven innovator with an ambitious energy vision that's fueled by her love of people and the planet,” said Colby Hastings, Director of Residential Energy at Tesla. “During her time as a utility executive, she was one of the first to embrace new technologies like Tesla Powerwall and push boundaries in the energy system to create a more resilient, affordable grid. She has also been a key force behind Sunrun and Tesla’s continued collaboration, driving towards the vision that home storage and solar can offer families a better energy experience while providing a cleaner future for everyone.”

Powell’s focus on customer obsession and creating a differentiated customer experience in home energy has helped Sunrun become the first residential storage-plus-solar company to reach over 1 million customers. Her strategic shift to a storage-first model has enabled Sunrun to continue to expand its share of all residential storage installations in the U.S. and positioned the company to lead on creating a more economical and sustainable grid for all.

“Mary has long been a transformative figure in the energy industry, driving incredible momentum toward her mission for Sunrun to deliver resilient, affordable clean energy to millions of families across the country,” said Alan D. Ferber, Lead Independent Director on Sunrun’s Board of Directors. “Her vision at Sunrun has always been to connect households to the cleanest energy on earth by becoming a multi-product, clean energy lifestyle company—a vision that creates meaningful benefits for families, communities, and grid operators.”

Powell’s leadership has earned her numerous accolades, including being named to Forbes’ 50 Sustainability Leaders 2024 list, Utility Dive’s 2019 Utility Executive of the Year, Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People and Fast 50 Leaders in America lists, and the prestigious Rachel Carson Award for environmental impact.

