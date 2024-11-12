Life Sciences Investor Forum Agenda Announced for November 14th

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Life Sciences Investor Forum to be held November 14th. This event is co-sponsored by Zacks SCR.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
“We’re pleased to feature a group of innovative companies at the upcoming Life Sciences Investor Forum,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President at OTC Markets Group. “Co-sponsored by Zacks Small Cap Research, this virtual conference will provide these companies with the opportunity to share their business strategies and engage more investors.”
November 14th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|11:00 AM
|Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq: CGTX
|11:30 AM
|ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq: ZVSA
|12:00 PM
|Dermata Therapeutics, Inc.
|Nasdaq: DRMA
|12:30 PM
|Canurta Therapeutics
|Private
|1:00 PM
|NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Nasdaq: NRBO
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
