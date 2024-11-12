Getty Images Elevates Generative AI Capabilities with New Product Placement and Reference Image Features for Enhanced Customization

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced powerful new functionalities within its suite of commercially-safe generative AI tools, enabling businesses of all sizes to streamline the creation of high-quality, customized product imagery.

Available on both Generative AI by Getty Images and Generative AI by iStock, the newly launched Product Placement and Reference Image features allow users to generate professional-grade product imagery and creative visuals with unparalleled control and precision, saving time and costs in their marketing and advertising.

Customers can now upload proprietary product images and easily generate custom backgrounds with seamless blending of lighting and shadows, ensuring ultra-realistic results that stay true to the original product. This feature offers flexibility to create backgrounds that match brand aesthetics and campaign needs, enhancing content creation workflows.

In response to demand for increased customization, customers can also upload reference images to control color palettes and compositions, aligning generated visuals with specific brand guidelines or mood boards for a cohesive, on-brand look.

“Our customers are seeking efficiency in their creative process without sacrificing quality or taking on risk. With these new features, we’re empowering businesses to create high-quality, custom visuals at scale,” said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer of Getty Images. "By allowing users to seamlessly integrate their own product and reference images, we’re giving them unprecedented control over the look and feel of their content, enabling them to produce commercially safe, professional, brand-aligned visuals faster and more efficiently than ever before."

These functionalities continue to advance accessible tools for creative professionals and brands, leveraging generative AI to help expand the imagination with even more control, accuracy, and quality in their visual assets at speed and scale.

For more on Getty Images’ generative AI tool and its latest features, visit https://www.gettyimages.com/ai

Media contact:

Alex Lazarou

alex.lazarou@gettyimages.com