ibex Sponsors CCW Executive Exchange 2024 in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of CCW Executive Exchange 2024, taking place November 13-15 at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix. ibex will lead a roundtable discussion, Hype Vs. Reality: The AI Wave, and The Best Next Move for CX Leaders, on Thursday, November 14, focusing on the transformative impact of AI on customer experience.

“The integration of AI in customer experience is no longer just an innovation—it’s now a strategic imperative for businesses aiming to maintain competitive advantage,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “ibex is leading the way with transformative CX solutions that are redefining the customer experience for top brands. At CCW Executive Exchange, we look forward to facilitating meaningful discussions with industry leaders about leveraging AI to optimize their CX operations and create stronger customer relationships.”

CCW Executive Exchange is an exclusive gathering for senior-level contact center and customer experience (CX) leaders, where innovators across various industries collaborate to shape the future of customer engagement.

The ibex-sponsored roundtable will explore how organizations are leveraging AI to enhance customer interactions, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Participants will gain practical insights into AI implementation strategies, best practices for combining human expertise with AI capabilities, and methods for measuring AI’s impact on customer satisfaction and business outcomes.

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific client needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. ibex recently introduced ibex Wave iX, its groundbreaking, AI-driven, digital-first customer experience solution suite, which comprises three strategic components—AgentAI, CustomerAI, and InsightsAI—and leverages cutting-edge Generative AI technology to deliver next-generation AI and agent-assisted customer experiences.

ibex CX experts will be available throughout the event to share insights and showcase the latest technologies that improve customer interactions, contact center performance, and client outcomes while reducing operating costs.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of approximately 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

