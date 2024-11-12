Relcu, Leading Mortgage CRM, Expands Offering to Financial Services Market

SARATOGA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relcu , the innovative AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform, today announced its expansion into the financial services sector, providing tailored CRM solutions beyond the mortgage industry. Having already secured four new financial institutions, Relcu is well-positioned to transform customer relationship management across financial services verticals.

With over 30 customers including Leader Bank, nbkc bank and Beeline Financial, Relcu is driving revenue by powering connected customer journeys with data and AI across diverse financial sectors—such as mortgage, deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management—providing organizations with a unified view of each customer’s complete financial journey. Originally built to address the customer conversion, lock rate, loan officer operational efficiency and retention challenges for the mortgage industry, and having seen 500% YOY growth with loan officers spending an average 6 hours a day on the platform, Relcu has proven its ability to streamline workflows, automate processes, and simplify regulatory compliance.

"Following our success in the mortgage industry, we’re thrilled to bring the same innovation, tailored solutions, and customer data intelligence to the broader financial services market," said Abhijat Thakur, founder and CEO of Relcu. "Our platform empowers organizations to forge lasting customer relationships, and this expansion represents the next step in our mission to help financial institutions drive growth and deliver the right financial products at the most opportune moments in each customer’s financial journey."

Anchored by its decision and insights engine, Relcu combines customer, financial, and external data to empower financial institutions with actionable insights. The platform is designed to optimize the customer journey, helping organizations contacting, converting, and retaining clients while automating tasks. Key features include lead management and omnichannel communication for effective client engagement, financial analysis and pipeline management to support data-driven growth, and robust automation tools to streamline operations. Relcu also harnesses data & AI for data processing, generative AI models, and analytics, delivering insights that drive smarter decisions. Additionally, customer data append and decision triggers enable deeper customer retention strategies. The combination of these unique offerings all within one service has led to 100% customer retention.

With a flexible pricing model based on pay-per-user and pay-as-you-go for functionality usage, Relcu provides a scalable solution that meets the needs of organizations of all sizes.

"Most financial institutions are built on a hodge-podge of data silos leading to high degrees of manual work as teams try to stitch together fragmented customer data and inevitably butcher their conversion funnels," said Croom Beatty, Partner at Menlo Ventures. "Relcu has become the key linchpin for bank customers as their primary system of record and engagement, helping drive higher conversion and revenue across financial products from mortgage to deposits."

Relcu has raised over $7 million in Seed funding from investors including Menlo Ventures, Clocktower Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners and fintech executives, and is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Having provided breakthrough CRM services for the mortgage industry, the company will continue its expansion across financial services to offer transformational organization at scale.