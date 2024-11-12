Why Social Media Platforms Have Become a Powerful Space for Content & Advertising Opportunities

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Social media platforms have evolved into powerful ecosystems where users, businesses, and influencers converge, making it an unparalleled space for marketing, advertising, and content creation. As of 2024, we’ve witnessed seismic shifts in the way social media generates revenue, primarily through advertising, influencer partnerships, and direct sales. According to Medium.com, said: “Platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels have proven that short-form video content is here to stay. The question now is how to monetize this type of content effectively. Advertisers and social media companies have already begun testing various formats, including: Sponsored short videos: Brands collaborating with influencers to create quick, engaging sponsored content; Programmatic ads: Inserting programmatic ads between short-form videos, similar to how traditional TV commercials work; and Revenue-sharing models: Offering creators a cut of the ad revenue generated by their short-form content. By (the end of) 2025, these models are likely to become more sophisticated, with AI helping brands deliver highly targeted ads within short-form videos. Moreover, we may see a broader adoption of “native shopping” within these videos, allowing users to shop directly from the content they’re viewing.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT), IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD).

Medium.com continued: “Social media platforms have already begun integrating e-commerce features, and this trend will only accelerate by 2025. Social commerce — the convergence of social media and shopping — has grown exponentially through platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. The ability to purchase items directly within an app without leaving the platform makes the shopping experience more seamless. Looking ahead, we expect to see: Enhanced shoppable content, where users can instantly purchase products shown in posts, stories, or live streams; AI-driven product recommendations integrated into social media feeds, allowing users to discover items that align with their tastes; and Virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) experiences that allow users to “try before they buy,” offering virtual fitting rooms or placing virtual products in their real-world environments via social apps. This rise in in-app commerce will turn social platforms into fully functioning online marketplaces, providing brands with an immense opportunity to directly target consumers. Social media may no longer be just a medium to build awareness — it will become a crucial part of the buying process.” According to a study by eMarketer, U.S. digital video ad spending is projected to reach $78.5 billion by 2025, up from $55.34 billion in 2022​. This growth presents a significant opportunity for news media companies to capitalize on the booming digital video ad market.

Thumzup Launches Video Capabilities and Integration with Instagram Reels - Thumzup revolutionizes influencer marketing, enabling individuals to monetize their video posts on Instagram Reels by partnering with participating advertisers - Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) ("Thumzup" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media, today announced the beta launch of its highly anticipated video capabilities, including integration with Instagram Reels (Instagram and its trademark are owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.).

“We are excited to unveil our new video posting feature and its integration with Instagram Reels. I strongly believe Thumzup’s integration with Instagram Reels should significantly accelerate our growth. This new feature in our ad-tech platform provides our community of users with new opportunities to monetize their creativity while offering our advertisers a more dynamic way to connect with audiences on one of the most popular social media platforms,” stated Thumzup Chief Executive Officer Robert Steele. “With an audience of over 726 million unique users, Instagram Reels’ provides enormous reach and engagement. We expect Thumzup’s Instagram Reels integration will be transformative for our community, advertisers, and shareholders.”

The addition of our new video posting feature provides users with multiple ways to engage and share content, building upon its successful track record with single-photo posts. To date, the platform has facilitated more than 23,000 paid posts and paid its creators/users approximately $230,000.

Reels account for 50% of time spent on Instagram. (Meta Investor Relations)

Instagram Reels are played over 140 billion times a day. (Instagram for Business)

Over 35% of Instagram feed posts are Reels. (Datareportal)

The average Instagram Reels engagement rate is 1.23%. (Socialinsider)

The beta launch allows Thumzup to gather both advertiser and user feedback and fine-tune the video experience before a full-scale rollout. This strategic approach will ensure a seamless and rewarding experience for both creators and advertisers by allowing click-through capabilities and in-video purchasing as well as more data sets. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Thumzup at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-tzup/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include:

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) recently reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. "We had a good quarter driven by AI progress across our apps and business," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "We also have strong momentum with Meta AI, Llama adoption, and AI-powered glasses."

CFO Outlook Commentary - We expect fourth quarter 2024 total revenue to be in the range of $45-48 billion. Our guidance assumes foreign currency is approximately neutral to year-over-year total revenue growth, based on current exchange rates.

We expect full-year 2024 total expenses to be in the range of $96-98 billion, updated from our prior range of $96-99 billion. For Reality Labs, we continue to expect 2024 operating losses to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts and investments to further scale our ecosystem.

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) recently announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Reddit’s complete financial results and management commentary can be found in its shareholder letter on Reddit’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.redditinc.com .

"It was another strong quarter for Reddit and our communities as we achieved important milestones, including new levels of user traffic, revenue growth, and profitability," said Steve Huffman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reddit. "Reddit continues to be one of the most visited and trusted sites in the world with opportunities available to us that aren’t available to most companies."

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of services, technology, and data for the Creator Economy, recently announced an equity award granted on October 15, 2024, as a material inducement to the employment of the Company’s newly hired Chief Talent Officer, Kerry Griffin.

In connection with Ms. Griffin's appointment as Chief Talent Officer, effective October 15, 2024, IZEA granted Ms. Griffin an employment inducement award consisting of 50,000 time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The RSUs will vest quarterly over four years, beginning January 31, 2025. Vesting is subject to the recipient’s continued service through each vesting date.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, recently announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"The Trade Desk delivered strong performance in the third quarter, with revenue of $628 million, accelerating growth to 27%. This performance underlines the value that advertisers are placing on precision and transparency as they work with us to maximize the impact of their campaigns," said Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. "As we enter our busiest time of year and look ahead to 2025, we have never been in a better position to capture greater share of the $1 trillion advertising TAM. 2024 has been a banner year for CTV. Many of the largest media companies are now working with us to help clients capture the full value of CTV advertising via programmatic. We are similarly excited about the momentum in retail media and the pace of adoption by advertisers who are taking advantage of our retail data marketplace. And the performance improvements that our clients are seeing with Kokai - our largest platform upgrade to date - showcase the value of audience-driven, AI-enabled innovation."

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Thumzup Media Corporation by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group, LLC.