Turntide Expands Leadership Team with Key Appointments to Support Growth of its Electrification Platform

Alpharetta, Georgia, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a trailblazer in breakthrough electrification components including best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, and energy storage, has strengthened its executive team with a series of key appointments to support its growth and innovation plans.

Brad Bell has been named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Terrell Tuten joins as Vice President of Customer Success, Ryan Grodzki steps in as Vice President of Partnerships, and George Paterson takes on the role of Vice President of Product.

Together, these new leaders will help Turntide advance its mission to deliver cutting-edge electrification solutions for OEMs worldwide.

Customers are using Turntide’s electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal systems for use across a wide range of transportation applications—including off-highway, on-highway, recreational, industrial, light passenger, premium automotive, rail, and marine sectors.

Turntide’s mission is to deliver optimized electric power solutions that enhance the performance, durability, and efficiency of anything that moves. The company continues to innovate delivering industry-wide applications and building on decades of electrification experience through customer-centric service and entrenched partnerships, which underpin its dedication to transforming the global transportation sector.

With these appointments, Turntide is poised for continued growth, delivering the tools and support OEMs need to create value and advance sustainable electrification.

CCO Brad Bell will oversee the commercial organization supporting OEM customers and partners as they achieve strong financial and environmental performance. With more than 25 years in enterprise sales and leadership roles spanning software, supply chain optimization, robotics, and commercial EV manufacturing, Bell is uniquely positioned to strengthen its commercial strategy and build pivotal partnerships with OEMs.

Bell said, “My focus will be on amplifying our commercial strategy, expanding our reach into pivotal industries, and building strategic partnerships with OEMs to fuel revenue growth and industry leadership.”

Terrell Tuten, as VP of Customer Success, will lead Turntide’s commitment to customer-centric service, ensuring that clients receive consistent support throughout their journey with Turntide. Tuten’s role reinforces the company’s dedication to a seamless customer experience that supports long-term success. Tuten has more than 20 years in technology operations and customer success leadership roles that span across Hospitality, CPG, Government, Healthcare, and EV OEMs.

Ryan Grodzki, VP of Partnerships, joins Turntide to identify strategic partnerships that enhance the company’s product roadmap. Grodzki’s focus on enhancing Turntide’s offerings through collaboration with strategic partners will allow the company to amplify value to mutual customers and accelerate the shift towards electrification. Grodzki has extensive experience in the commercial fleet, equipment, and industrial industries.

As VP of Product, George Paterson will leverage decades of experience to guide the development of Turntide’s next-generation technologies, including its axial flux motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal systems. Paterson’s leadership will ensure that Turntide remains at the forefront of high-efficiency, sustainable electrification solutions.

Steve Hornyak, Turntide CEO, said, “The addition of these talented leaders is pivotal for our long-term mission. Together, they bring expertise, strategic insight, and a commitment to excellence that align with our goal to be the preferred electrification partner for manufacturers. With this team, we’re well-positioned to drive innovation, delight our customers, and advance sustainability in transportation.”

