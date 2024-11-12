THE KING CENTER ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL DATES AND THEME FOR KING HOLIDAY OBSERVANCE 2025

Atlanta, GA., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) proudly announces the 40th official King Holiday Observance (KHO) event schedule, culminating in the celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday on January 20th, 2025. This year marks what would have been Dr. King’s 96th birthday. The official KHO theme is Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence365. This theme honors Dr. King’s unwavering dedication to justice and equality through nonviolent action. It serves as a powerful reminder that safeguarding freedom, justice, and democracy is achievable when we unite in love and nonviolence. Join us in advancing Dr. King’s vision by advocating for a world where these values are upheld through peaceful means. Together, we can make this mission possible in 2025 and beyond!

Starting January 7th, The King Center will host an exciting array of events for King Holiday week! Highlights include Nonviolence365® training for adults, a Beloved Community Youth Book Reading, the Beloved Community Global Summit and Youth Summit, and the MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards. The week will culminate with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service, featuring keynote speaker Reverend William Barber.

We are thrilled to announce the confirmed 2025 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Award recipients: Jenifer Lewis, actress, singer, author, and activist; Nadia Murad, Nobel Peace Laureate and President of Nadia’s Initiative; Morris Brown College, accepted by President Dr. Kevin E. James; PSYONIC, accepted by CEO and Founder Dr. Aadeel Akhtar; and Black Voters Matter, accepted by Co-Founders LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright; and a host of other laudable recipients and performers.

January 7 th - KHO Press Conference (Invitation Only)

- KHO Press Conference (Invitation Only) January 8 th - 2025 KHO Kickoff Reception & Book Signing (In-Person and open to the public)

- 2025 KHO Kickoff Reception & Book Signing (In-Person and open to the public) January 11 th - MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards (In-Person and open to the public) (Event Ticket Required)

- MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards (In-Person and open to the public) (Event Ticket Required) January 13 th - Nonviolence365® Training* (Virtual)

- Nonviolence365® Training* (Virtual) January 14 th - Nonviolence365® Training* (Virtual)

- Nonviolence365® Training* (Virtual) January 14 th - Beloved Community Youth Book Reading* (Virtual and open for students K-5th)

- Beloved Community Youth Book Reading* (Virtual and open for students K-5th) January 15 th - Beloved Community Global Summit* (Hybrid and open to the public)

- Beloved Community Global Summit* (Hybrid and open to the public) January 16 th - Beloved Community Global Youth Summit* (Hybrid and open to the public)

- Beloved Community Global Youth Summit* (Hybrid and open to the public) January 17 th - Beloved Community Teach-In* (Downloadable lesson plans available for K-12 educators)

- Beloved Community Teach-In* (Downloadable lesson plans available for K-12 educators) January 17 th - MLK Advisory Council Event (Private Event)

- MLK Advisory Council Event (Private Event) January 20 th - Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church (In-person and open to the public, will be broadcast and streamed)

- Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church (In-person and open to the public, will be broadcast and streamed) January 20th – Beloved Community Service Project (In-Person and open to the public)

For more information, registration, ticket purchase, and up-to-date details about KHO 2025, please visit King Holiday 2025 - The King Center

(*) Requires Registration

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

For more information, please visit www.thekingcenter.org.

