Visory Health Breaks Barriers

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, today announces the launch of its overhauled Spanish mobile application, designed to meet the needs of Spanish-speaking communities.

Visory Health is improving access to healthcare for the Hispanic and Latino communities, ensuring they receive the support and services they need. Hispanics and Latinos are the second largest population and have historically experienced healthcare inequities. In 2022, 16.8% of Hispanics and Latinos were uninsured, compared to 5.3% of non-Hispanic whites. Visory Health is committed to promoting health equity nationwide by tailoring resources that eliminate obstacles and address specific customer needs.

“Language barriers create significant challenges when trying to communicate healthcare needs with doctors and pharmacists. Through our app, we’re now creating more equitable health resources that allow customers to get the care they need,” said Susan Lang, CEO and co-founder of Visory Health. “In addition to the launch of our new app, we’re also working to connect one-on-one with customers. We recently attended the Tu Salud Health Fair with Telemundo in St. Louis to reach local Hispanic residents.”

Tu Salud Health Fair hosted by Telemundo, St. Louis, was a fantastic event offering a wide variety of free health screenings for families and information on resources for the community to live a healthy life. The health tech company also empowers Hispanic communities across the US, including South Florida, where Visory Health has participated in impactful outreach events such as the Miami Dolphins’ Health in the Hood.

“By actively engaging with communities through events like the Tu Salud Health Fair and Health in the Hood, we’re not only providing vital resources but also fostering connections that can lead to lasting change in healthcare access,” said Alexandra Robertson, SVP of Growth at Visory Health. “Our goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to prioritize their health.”

Download the Visory Health app to get your digital prescription discount card by visiting the Google Play or Apple App Stores.

