Plant-based Protein Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2031: Increased Demand for Healthier Meat and Dairy Alternatives and Growth of Organic Food Blends Bodes Well

The global plant-based protein supplements market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2024 and 2031. The market is expected to witness an increase in revenue from US$1.14 billion in 2026 to US$1.65 billion by the end of 2031, driven by growing consumer interest in healthier, plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy is the primary factor driving this demand.



Market Insights Plant-based protein supplements have gained significant traction as consumers shift towards healthier lifestyles. Protein supplements, already a prominent category in the nutritional sector, are witnessing heightened popularity due to the growing plant-based trend in the food and beverage industry.

A surge in veganism, increasing awareness of ethical consumption, and environmental concerns are boosting the demand for these supplements. Wheat, soy, and pea plants are the most common sources of plant-based protein supplements, with manufacturers continually investing in research and development to innovate and meet the increasing consumer demand.



Key Market Drivers

Demand for Healthier Meat and Dairy Alternatives: Consumers are seeking healthier food options that meet daily protein requirements without allergens commonly found in animal-based products. Plant-based protein supplements cater to vegetarians, vegans, and those with lactose intolerance.

Weight Management: Rising health awareness and the growing demand for weight-loss solutions are major drivers. Consumers are increasingly adopting plant-based protein diets, promoting supplements that are easily digestible and packed with essential amino acids, aiding muscle development and metabolism.

Food Sensitivity: As food allergies, particularly lactose intolerance, become more prevalent, plant-based proteins offer a suitable alternative. These supplements are seen as a non-GMO, allergen-free substitute for dairy proteins.

Business Opportunities

Rising Popularity of Vegan Protein Supplements: Veganism is on the rise, especially in developed regions, leading to increased sales of plant-based protein supplements. In the next few years, the adoption of vegan diets will continue to drive demand in regions like North America and Europe.

Growth of Organic Food Blends: Consumers' preference for organic foods is expanding rapidly. The plant-based protein supplements market is set to benefit from the launch of organic product lines, appealing to health-conscious consumers looking for natural and organic options.

Key Regional Insights

North America: With a market share of nearly 40%, North America dominates the global plant-based protein supplements market. The region benefits from its established fitness culture, leading manufacturers, and a growing interest in plant-based diets. The increasing vegan population in the U.S. and Canada is expected to propel future growth.

India: India is the leader in the South Asia & Pacific region, accounting for over 38% of the market. This growth is driven by the country's large vegetarian population and a growing awareness of health and fitness, making India a key player in the global market.

Latin America: With a CAGR of 7.1%, Latin America, particularly Chile, presents significant growth potential. The region's focus on preventive healthcare and the need for weight management products will drive the demand for plant-based protein supplements.

Challenges to Market Growth

Lack of Awareness: Despite growing interest in plant-based diets, some consumers remain unaware of plant-based protein supplements or harbor negative perceptions regarding their taste and texture.

Premium Pricing: The high cost of plant-based protein supplements due to limited resources and processing challenges may hinder growth, particularly in developing regions where price sensitivity is high.

Key Players in the Market

Axiom Foods

Glanbia plc

NOW Health Group Inc.

MusclePharm Corporation

Ingredion Inc.

Roquette Freres

DuPont

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Batory Foods

The Scoular Company

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Segmentation

By Type

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

By Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Online Retail

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

