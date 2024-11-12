WAKE RADIOLOGY CELEBRATES SUCCESS OF BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH CAMPAIGN

Raleigh, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology just completed its “We See the Difference” breast cancer awareness campaign, designed to support the goals of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month during October. This initiative represents another step forward in the ongoing quest to increase awareness of breast cancer and the key role that mammography plays in screening for the disease.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, more than 360,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Advancements in early detection methods and support continue to increase the chances of survival. When identified in its earliest, localized stages, the five-year relative survival rate of breast cancer is 99%.

Wake Radiology’s breast cancer awareness campaign highlighted the importance of early detection and prevention. Wake Radiology conducted more than 6,500 breast screenings in October, and 427 individuals took the “We See the Difference” pledge to schedule their annual screening mammogram. Wake Radiology’s breast cancer awareness outreach once again included free mammograms for the uninsured on Oct. 18, National Mammography Day, in its Holly Springs and Knightdale locations.

“I am proud of the work Wake Radiology does every day, but I am especially proud of our efforts and service during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Monica B. Reddy, M.D., Co-Director of Breast Imaging and Breast & Abdominal Imaging Radiologist. “We know that early detection saves lives, and I am thankful we were able to connect with so many people during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

To enhance its ability to serve patients, Wake Radiology recently expanded its state-of-the-art Cary Breast Center. The newly expanded facility provides comprehensive breast imaging services in one easily accessible location, elevating the patient experience by improving ease-of-use, privacy and efficiency. The Cary Breast Center serves patients Monday through Saturday and offers a full range of breast imaging services.

Wake Radiology features advanced breast imaging capabilities at two dedicated breast imaging centers – the recently expanded Cary Breast Center and in its Raleigh Breast Care Center location. In addition, Wake Radiology offers mammography services at 10 other convenient locations across the Triangle region where patients are served with Genius 3D Mammography technology from Hologic®.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. As an independently, locally-owned and managed practice, Wake Radiology operates for the benefit of the community. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, and 3D Mammography. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region. To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com.