TopLine Financial Credit Union Hosts Personal Care Drive to Benefit Local Communities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their annual Personal Care Drive during the month of September benefitting three local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Union Gospel Mission and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated a variety of personal care items including body wash and soap, tooth paste and brushes, diapers, hair care products, socks and so much more to help neighbors in need.

Employees were able to participate by donating personal care items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from TopLine’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to the charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated 2,758 personal care items and $1,155 in cash to assist local individuals and families in need.

"Thank you to our incredible members and dedicated employees for their generous donations of personal care items. Your kindness and commitment to supporting those in need reflect the heart of our community and make a meaningful difference,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “Together, we are helping to uplift and care for those served by our local charitable partners.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. There are over 4,900 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is a Christian ministry dedicated to serving people facing homelessness, poverty, or addiction in the community. Union Gospel Mission helps people rebuild their lives through a variety of time-tested and proven life-changing programs. To learn more, visit https://www.ugmtc.org/.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit https://www.ymcanorth.org/impact/youth_family.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com or www.ahcu.coop. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a97c4bca-f9d4-402f-b4d5-070c61d1a7e1