Kite Mobility and Ninco Developments Partner to Launch Electric Mobility Fleet at HŌM in Hamilton, Ontario





HŌM at 90 Carling Street, featuring Kite Mobility

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite, a leader in electric mobility, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive fleet of electric vehicles at HŌM, a new rental community by Ninco Developments. Located at 90 Carling Street in the heart of Westdale Village, HŌM brings together sustainable living, modern amenities, and eco-friendly transportation, setting a new standard for urban living in Hamilton.

With Kite’s electric bikes, and EVs available for rent 24/7, residents will enjoy convenient, green transportation at their fingertips—perfect for daily commutes, weekend adventures, or quick errands.

“Our partnership with Ninco allows us to deliver innovative transportation options to residents in a community that shares our values of sustainability and forward-thinking design,” said Scott Macwilliam, CEO at Kite. “HŌM makes living sustainably easier than ever, and we’re excited to support residents with accessible electric mobility.”

A New Standard for Sustainable Living

At 90 Carling, HŌM residents will experience the perfect blend of sustainability, mobility, and local charm. With Kite’s electric fleet and the vibrant community of Westdale Village at their doorstep, every day becomes an opportunity to live smarter and greener.

“We are pleased to bring this partnership with Kite to life at HŌM,” said Frank Bragagnolo, President at Ninco Developments. “This initiative furthers our commitment to sustainable living while providing meaningful benefits to our residents and the local community.”

A Neighborhood Full of Life

HŌM isn’t just a rental property; it’s part of Westdale Village, a bustling heritage neighbourhood known for its local restaurants, coffee shops, and charming boutiques. Located just a short walk from McMaster University Hospital, it offers residents access to one of Hamilton’s most vibrant and convenient urban environments.

Designed with Sustainability in Mind

HŌM’s energy-efficient design allows residents to reduce their carbon footprint while keeping living costs manageable. Residents who own electric vehicles have the ability to charge within the building or they have the option to rent in-house electric vehicles through the Kite program. Both options provide an eco-friendly way of life without compromising on comfort or convenience.

About Ninco

With more than 50 years of experience building condominiums, rentals, and commercial properties, Ninco has earned a reputation as one of the leading development groups in Hamilton and the surrounding area. Family-owned and operated since its inception, the company’s second- and third-generation owners are actively involved in every phase of each project, from construction to completion.

Founded on the principle of providing superior construction in a fair and equitable work environment, Ninco has grown into a forward-thinking company that prioritizes community inclusion, sustainable building design, and authentic communication with clients and residents.

Join Us in November – The Future of Urban Living Is Here

At 90 Carling, HŌM residents will experience the perfect blend of sustainability, mobility, and local charm. With Kite’s electric fleet and the vibrant community of Westdale Village at their doorstep, every day becomes an opportunity to live smarter and greener.

About Kite

Kite offers sustainable, accessible electric mobility solutions designed to make green transportation a part of everyday life. Our mission is to empower communities with innovative, eco-friendly transportation options that align with their values and improve urban living.

For more information about the launch, please contact:



Kite Mobility

1-855-554-5483 (KITE)

support@kitemobility.io

www.kitemobility.io



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f2f01de-e702-4707-bd25-0a31473f1927