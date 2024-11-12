NEW BATTERY BACKUP PACKAGES FROM BRIGGS & STRATTONⓇ PROVIDE MODERN ENERGY RESILIENCE

Milwaukee, WI, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine being able to flick on the lights, power up the computer and keep the fridge running during a power grid outage. Home battery systems work much like a home standby generator, but with some unique advantages like silent operation and zero carbon emissions. To help homeowners achieve energy resilience during a storm and all year long, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions has created “plug-and-play” battery packages that can be matched to each home’s power needs.

The Essential Power, Managed Power and Whole Home Power battery packages from Briggs & Stratton include all the elements for backup power – SimpliPHI® 6.6 lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries, an inverter, EnergyTrak gateway and system and battery monitoring apps.

At the core of the packages are Briggs & Stratton’s new SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries that are powerful, versatile, scalable and compact. The batteries can be used with or without solar to provide backup power or offset utility costs. For those who are looking for year-round off-grid power, the batteries can be paired with a generator and solar panels.

The batteries are connected to the grid through an inverter and automatically kick in once they sense a power outage. The SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries are designed to integrate seamlessly with leading inverters, including Sol-Ark.

“Homeowners who are looking for easy, reliable and long-running backup power can choose between a home standby generator or a battery storage system. Each has its own advantages, and a local dealer can help determine what’s right for you, based on your needs and preferences,” says Clement Feng, vice president of product development for Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. “It’s important to know that home battery energy storage systems continue to come down in price and now qualify for a 30% tax credit as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. In addition, many states offer incentives that make battery storage even more affordable.”

Battery Packages Details

The Briggs & Stratton battery package selection process is simple and easy.

Working with an installer, users determine how much of their home they’d like to power – from 50% of normal energy use to 100%, which allows the homeowner to power everything for a period of time.

As a point of reference, the continuous energy use of an average U.S. home is 1.23kW. Based on that, a one-battery SimpliPHI 6.6 system delivers 10.8 hours at 50% backup load. A two-battery system delivers 14.5 hours at 75% backup load and a three-battery system delivers 16.4 hours at 100% backup load.

For larger homes and small businesses, the system can be scaled up to 18 batteries, delivering 119.7 kWh with maximum continuous power of 84 kW or 90 hours of power at 100% load.

While the packages recommend a starting number of batteries, they are scalable as the homeowner’s energy needs change. To add more backup time, simply add more batteries.

The SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries are sleek and compact and can be installed inside the home, in the basement or a utility closet, or outside, on an exterior wall or in a shed or barn.

Homeowners with solar panels can benefit greatly from adding battery storage. While grid-tied solar panels generate energy and savings for homeowners when the grid is functioning, they generally shut down during a grid outage. That’s why adding batteries or a home standby generator is important.

For some, battery technology may sound new but SimpliPHI batteries have been used around the world for more than a decade in some of the harshest environments. In 2010, the U.S. Department of Defense relied on SimpliPHI batteries to deliver mission-critical power on Forward Operating Bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. Plus, the batteries are backed by Briggs & Stratton’s 115 years of experience in power generation.

For more information on the battery backup packages from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com/new-battery-packages.

