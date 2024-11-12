Self Amplifying RNA Vaccines Patent Landscape and Forecast Report 2024-2032, Featuring Gentech, Novartis, Human Genome Sciences, Immatics Biotechnologies and Broad Institute

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self Amplifying RNA Vaccines Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The self amplifying RNA vaccines market was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024-2032.

The patent landscape for self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines is dynamic, with the United States leading in filings. It holds over 200 patents focused on novel delivery systems, RNA stability, and immunogenicity enhancements. Approximately 50 new patents were filed in the past year, underscoring ongoing innovation. Future growth is expected to be driven by advancements in AI for vaccine design and improved lipid nanoparticle formulations.







This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global self-amplifying RNA vaccines patent landscape. It explores industry size, regional patent activity, and segmentation by type, administration route, and therapeutic area. Highlighting key innovations in RNA stability and delivery systems, it profiles leading companies and addresses regulatory challenges. The report provides strategic insights and future prospects, equipping stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic and evolving saRNA vaccines patent landscape.



Global Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccines Patent Outlook

The US leads in self-amplifying RNA vaccine patents with 300 focusing on novel delivery systems and RNA stability. Europe has around 200 patents due to collaborative networks and biotech investments. Asia, China, and Japan have 150 patents showing rapid advancements despite challenges in patent laws.

Patents for self-amplifying RNA vaccines focus on RNA stability improvements, including chemical stability and resistance to degradation. Lipid nanoparticles play a significant role in advanced delivery systems. Other patent areas include enhancing cellular delivery, modifying RNA sequences, and incorporating adjuvants for increased immunogenicity.

Leading companies in the self-amplifying RNA vaccines patent landscape include Gentech Inc., with over 50 patents, Novartis AG, holding around 40 patents, and Human Genome Sciences, Inc., with approximately 30 patents. These companies are at the forefront of developing innovative delivery methods, formulations, and adjuvant technologies. Other notable contributors include Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH and Broad Institute Inc.

Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccines Introduction



Self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines represent a cutting-edge advancement in biotechnology, leveraging the ability of RNA to replicate itself within the body to enhance immune responses. Unlike traditional vaccines, saRNA vaccines require smaller doses to achieve effective immunisation, making them highly efficient. They are designed to provide rapid, robust, and long-lasting immunity by encoding both the target antigen and the replication machinery within a single molecule. This innovative approach not only improves vaccine efficacy but also facilitates faster and more cost-effective production, offering significant potential in combating infectious diseases and beyond.

Patent activity in the self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccine sector is driven by innovations that enhance RNA stability. These patents focus on improving the structural integrity and longevity of RNA to ensure extended effectiveness. Techniques to bolster chemical stability and resistance to degradation are pivotal, directly impacting vaccine shelf-life and efficacy.

The development of advanced delivery systems, such as lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), is a major driver of patent filings. These patents aim to protect RNA and facilitate efficient cellular delivery, enhancing bioavailability and vaccine effectiveness. Innovations in this area seek to optimise delivery efficiency, reduce side effects, and improve release profiles.

Efforts to boost immunogenicity drive significant patent activity, focusing on RNA sequence modifications and adjuvant incorporation to enhance immune responses. Patents cover methods to increase protein expression and antigen presentation, improving the vaccine's efficacy and broadening its applications across various diseases.

These drivers collectively shape a vibrant and rapidly advancing patent landscape in the self-amplifying RNA vaccine sector, heralding substantial innovations and broader utilisation in the coming years.



Global Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccines Patent Segmentation Analysis

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the patents in this field by the following segmentation:

Analysis by Application

The self-amplifying RNA vaccines patent landscape, segmented by application, is led by oncology with over 300 patents filed and 150 currently in process. SARS-CoV-2 follows with 200 patents, while hepatitis, HIV, influenza, and veterinary applications hold around 100 patents each. Challenges include regulatory hurdles and manufacturing complexities. Future prospects are promising, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for effective, scalable vaccination solutions.



Analysis by Carrier

The self-amplifying RNA vaccines patent landscape, segmented by carrier, is led by lipid nanoparticles (LNP) with over 250 patents filed and 100 currently in process. Viral replicon particles (VRP) follow with 200 patents, while liposomes, CNE, and polymers each have around 100 patents. Challenges include optimising delivery efficiency and stability. Future prospects are promising, driven by advancements in carrier technologies and the growing demand for effective, scalable vaccine solutions.



Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccines Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



Self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines are a cutting-edge biotechnology, offering enhanced immunogenicity and scalable production. Patent activity indicates significant innovation and advancements. Jurisdictional analysis reveals geographical trends and highlights leading regions in this field, showcasing the global landscape of saRNA vaccine development and technological progress.

The United States leads the self-amplifying RNA vaccines patent landscape with over 300 patents filed. This dominance is attributed to the country's robust innovation ecosystem and supportive regulatory environment. American biotech firms and research institutions are at the forefront, driving advancements in vaccine delivery and efficacy. However, navigating the complex US patent laws and FDA regulations remains a challenge for innovators.

Europe follows closely with around 200 patents filed. Significant investments in biotechnology and strong collaborative networks among European countries have propelled this region's leadership in saRNA vaccine innovation. The European Patent Office (EPO) provides a streamlined process for securing patents across multiple member states, though varying national regulations can pose hurdles. Ongoing efforts aim to harmonise these regulations to facilitate easier industry entry and development.

In Asia, China and Japan are major players with around 150 patents. China's rapid biotech advancements and Japan's established pharmaceutical industry drive this activity. Substantial government support in China and Japan's focus on refining saRNA delivery methods highlight their innovation. Both face challenges in aligning patent laws with international standards but continue to advance significantly.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market Overview

3.1 Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market Historical Value (2017-2023)

3.2 Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market Forecast Value (2024-2032)



4 Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market Segmentation

4.1 Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market Share by Type

4.2 Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market Share by Route of Administration

4.3 Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market Share by Therapeutic Area



5 Global Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Global Self-amplifying RNA vaccines Patent Landscape Analysis

6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year

6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year

6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year

6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent

6.5 Analysis by Legal Status

6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

6.7 Analysis by Patent Age

6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent

6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)

6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants

6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors



7 Global Self-amplifying RNA vaccines Patent Analysis by Technology

7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies

7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology

7.3 Emerging Technologies

7.4 Synthetic Carrier

7.5 Viral Vectored

7.6 Electroporation



8 Patent Valuation Analysis

8.1 Assessment Methodology

8.2 High Value Patents

8.3 Medium Value Patents

8.4 Low Value Patents



9 Global Self-amplifying RNA vaccines- Top 10 Players Patent Analysis

9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Application Year

9.4 Analysis by Priority Year

9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction

9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation

9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations

9.10 Analysis by Legal Status

9.11 Analysis by Patent Age

9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors

9.13 Entity Dynamics



10 Patent Profile of Key Players

Gentech

Novartis

Human Genome Sciences

Immatics Biotechnologies

Broad Institute

11 Future Trends



12 Global mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutic Market Landscape



