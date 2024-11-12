Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 114,483 Ageas shares in the period from 04-11-2024 until 08-11-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
04-11-202421,5461,038,22448.1948.1048.40
05-11-202420,9611,016,94248.5248.1848.78
06-11-202421,5531,048,64248.6548.0849.34
07-11-202424,3471,181,94348.5548.1848.94
08-11-202426,0761,253,57148.0748.2648.52
Total114,4835,539,32248.3948.0849.34

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 861,147 shares for a total amount of EUR 41,517,011. This corresponds to 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

