Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 114,483 Ageas shares in the period from 04-11-2024 until 08-11-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|04-11-2024
|21,546
|1,038,224
|48.19
|48.10
|48.40
|05-11-2024
|20,961
|1,016,942
|48.52
|48.18
|48.78
|06-11-2024
|21,553
|1,048,642
|48.65
|48.08
|49.34
|07-11-2024
|24,347
|1,181,943
|48.55
|48.18
|48.94
|08-11-2024
|26,076
|1,253,571
|48.07
|48.26
|48.52
|Total
|114,483
|5,539,322
|48.39
|48.08
|49.34
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 861,147 shares for a total amount of EUR 41,517,011. This corresponds to 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment