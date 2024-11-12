Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 114,483 Ageas shares in the period from 04-11-2024 until 08-11-2024.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 04-11-2024 21,546 1,038,224 48.19 48.10 48.40 05-11-2024 20,961 1,016,942 48.52 48.18 48.78 06-11-2024 21,553 1,048,642 48.65 48.08 49.34 07-11-2024 24,347 1,181,943 48.55 48.18 48.94 08-11-2024 26,076 1,253,571 48.07 48.26 48.52 Total 114,483 5,539,322 48.39 48.08 49.34

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 861,147 shares for a total amount of EUR 41,517,011. This corresponds to 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment