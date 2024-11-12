Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that David Skitarelic has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. He is based out of the Roseville Office located at 1478 Stone Point Drive.

Skitarelic brings 30 years of Sacramento-area commercial banking experience to his new role. He will be responsible for commercial lending and business development in the Greater Sacramento region. “David is a great addition to the Capital Region Team,” said Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group. “He has deep roots in the community and solid business relationships throughout the area that will help him hit the ground running in his new position.”

Skitarelic earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. He is a former board member of Child Advocates of Placer County (CASA). Skitarelic resides in Auburn with his wife Paula and his children. In his free time, he volunteers as a youth rugby coach for Granite Bay Rugby and is a certified rugby referee.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.