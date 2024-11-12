ElectroCore’s Truvaga™ Plus Wins Men’s Health Magazine Tech Award

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, is proud to announce that its flagship wellness product, Truvaga Plus, has been awarded the prestigious Men’s Health Magazine Tech Award for a pioneering wellness device recognized for innovation and excellence. The award celebrates groundbreaking advancements in health and technology and highlights products that significantly impact men’s health and wellness. A link to the article can be found here: Men'sHealth Tech Awards 2025.

“We are honored to receive the Men’s Health Magazine Tech Award for Truvaga Plus,” said Dan Goldberger, CEO of ElectroCore. “This recognition underscores our commitment to developing solutions that improve quality of life by managing stress, enhancing sleep, and boosting mental focus. We are proud to have Truvaga Plus earn the recommendation from Men’s Health Magazine.”

About Men’s Health Magazine

Men’s Health Magazine, published by Hearst, is the world’s largest men’s magazine brand, offering up-to-date information and advice on every aspect of a man’s life, including health, fitness, fashion, and relationships. The magazine reaches a total audience of 21.8 million, including 13.7 million site visitors and 17.2 million social followers accessing trusted content through their digital platforms.

About Truvaga Plus

Truvaga Plus is a revolutionary handheld vagus nerve stimulator that utilizes the company’s proven technology to quickly and gently activate the vagus nerve. It’s designed to work with the body to balance the nervous system to feel calmer, think clearer, and sleep better. Truvaga Plus is intended for general health and wellness purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent any disease.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The company’s is focused on the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

