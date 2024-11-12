Westrock Coffee Company to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference, which will be held November 19-21, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, TN.

Chris Pledger, CFO, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The live webcast for this presentation will be accessible in the “News & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.westrockcoffee.com/ . An archived recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

