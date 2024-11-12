HF Foods Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Increase in Net Revenue as Company Continues to Execute Operational Transformation Plan

Pre-Recorded Earnings Call Webcast Available on Investor Relations Website

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States, reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue increased 6.0% to $298.4 million compared to $281.5 million in the prior year.

Gross profit decreased 1.5% to $50.2 million compared to $50.9 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin decreased to 16.8% from 18.1% in the prior year.

Net loss of $3.8 million compared to net income of $2.0 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 17.7% to $8.3 million compared to $10.1 million in the prior year.

Nine Months 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue increased 3.3% to $896.4 million compared to $867.6 million in the prior year.

Gross profit increased 0.8% to $153.0 million compared to $151.8 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.1% from 17.5% in the prior year.

Net loss improved to $4.2 million compared to $5.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.9% to $27.6 million compared to $24.2 million in the prior year.

Management Commentary

“We are making meaningful progress on our comprehensive transformation plan, which positions HF Foods to capture the significant growth opportunities in the Asian foodservice market,” said Felix Lin, Interim Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chief Operating Officer. “Our strategic investments in facility upgrades and supply chain enhancements are addressing capacity constraints while building the foundation for sustained growth. 2025 will be a year focused on strengthening our operational infrastructure and digital capabilities, and we remain committed to driving margin improvement through targeted efficiency initiatives. The strong loyalty of our customers, combined with favorable demographic trends driving increased demand for Asian cuisine, reinforces our confidence in our market position. With our exceptional leadership team and best-in-class network of general managers, suppliers, and customers, we remain confident that we are well-positioned to create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net revenue was $298.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $281.5 million in the prior year period, an increase of $16.9 million, or 6.0%. The increase was primarily attributable to product cost inflation, volume increases and improved pricing in certain categories, such as chicken and seafood. The increase was partially offset by deflation in commodities, such as cooking oils, and the $2.7 million loss in revenue resulting from the exit of the Company’s chicken processing businesses in 2023.

Gross profit was $50.2 million compared to $50.9 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 1.5%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in margins on meat and poultry and also caused by an increase in our wholesale mix during the quarter. Gross profit margin decreased to 16.8% from 18.1% in the prior year period.

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses increased by $0.8 million to $49.7 million, primarily due to increases of $1.0 million each in both auto expenses and insurance costs, partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in professional fees. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased to 16.6% from 17.4% in the prior year period primarily due to increased net revenue and lower professional fees, partially offset by increased rental and insurance costs.

Net loss of $3.8 million was realized in the third quarter compared to net income of $2.0 million in the prior year period. The decrease in income was primarily driven by a non-cash expense related to the change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts of $5.3 million and increases of $1.0 million each in both auto expenses and insurance costs partially offset by the income tax benefit of $1.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $1.8 million to $8.3 million compared to $10.1 million in the prior year, which was primarily due to the decrease in income from operations of $1.6 million.

Nine Months 2024 Results

Net revenue was $896.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $867.6 million in the prior year, an increase of $28.8 million, or 3.3%. The increase was primarily attributable to product cost inflation and improved pricing in certain categories, partially offset by the $13.3 million loss in revenue resulting from the exit of the Company’s chicken processing businesses in 2023.

Gross profit was $153.0 million compared to $151.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of $1.3 million, or 0.8%. The increase was primarily attributable to increased net revenue, partially offset by increased costs. Gross profit margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased to 17.1% compared to 17.5% in the same period in 2023.

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses decreased by $4.0 million to $150.0 million, primarily due to a decrease in professional fees of $10.0 million, partially offset by an increase of $3.6 million in payroll and related labor costs and an increase of $2.0 million in insurance costs. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased to 16.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from 17.8% in the same period in 2023, primarily due to lower professional fees and increased net revenue, partially offset by increased payroll and related labor costs and insurance costs.

Net loss of $4.2 million was realized compared to a net loss of $5.4 million in the prior year. The improvement was primarily driven by the increase in our income from operations of $5.3 million and the $5.2 million reversal of the lease guarantee liability. The improvement was partially offset by the SEC settlement of $3.9 million, the increase in income tax expense of $2.2 million and the loss of $3.1 million resulting from the change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.4 million to $27.6 million compared to $24.2 million in the prior year, which was primarily due to the increase in income from operations.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash used in operating activities was $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $20.6 million in the prior year. The decrease in cash flow from operating activities was primarily due to the timing of working capital outlays and the $3.9 million SEC settlement payment. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $11.4 million and access to approximately $27.3 million in additional funds through its $100.0 million line of credit, subject to a borrowing base calculation.

Earnings Call and Webcast

A pre-recorded call and webcast with HF Foods’ management team discussing the results is now available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com/.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US, South America, and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 11,445 $ 15,232 Accounts receivable, net 51,954 47,832 Inventories 119,508 105,618 Other current assets 10,012 10,145 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 192,919 178,827 Property and equipment, net 146,073 133,136 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,981 12,714 Long-term investments 2,374 2,388 Customer relationships, net 139,257 147,181 Trademarks, trade names and other intangibles, net 26,339 30,625 Goodwill 85,118 85,118 Other long-term assets 5,689 6,531 TOTAL ASSETS $ 612,750 $ 596,520 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Checks issued not presented for payment $ 12,018 $ 4,494 Line of credit 66,911 58,564 Accounts payable 51,640 52,014 Current portion of long-term debt, net 5,410 5,450 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 3,301 1,749 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 4,147 3,706 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,684 17,287 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 163,111 143,264 Long-term debt, net of current portion 104,658 108,711 Obligations under finance leases, non-current 17,726 11,229 Obligations under operating leases, non-current 11,180 9,414 Deferred tax liabilities 27,853 29,028 Other long-term liabilities 2,612 6,891 TOTAL LIABILITIES 327,140 308,537 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock — — Common stock 5 5 Treasury stock (7,750 ) (7,750 ) Additional paid-in capital 604,110 603,094 Accumulated deficit (313,305 ) (308,688 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC. 283,060 286,661 Noncontrolling interests 2,550 1,322 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 285,610 287,983 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 612,750 $ 596,520





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 298,389 $ 281,453 $ 896,385 $ 867,620 Cost of revenue 248,226 230,528 743,346 715,857 Gross profit 50,163 50,925 153,039 151,763 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 49,652 48,841 149,988 154,013 Income (loss) from operations 511 2,084 3,051 (2,250 ) Other expenses (income): Interest expense 2,644 2,715 8,597 8,430 Other expense (income), net (332 ) (490 ) 3,040 (845 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 3,290 (1,984 ) 959 (2,094 ) Lease guarantee income — (95 ) (5,548 ) (305 ) Total Other expenses (income), net 5,602 146 7,048 5,186 (Loss) income before income taxes (5,091 ) 1,938 (3,997 ) (7,436 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,254 ) (36 ) 164 (2,053 ) Net (loss) income (3,837 ) 1,974 (4,161 ) (5,383 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 103 90 456 (484 ) Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (3,940 ) $ 1,884 $ (4,617 ) $ (4,899 ) (Loss) earnings per common share - basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) (Loss) earnings per common share - diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares - basic 52,726,683 54,142,396 52,490,321 54,005,010 Weighted average shares - diluted 52,726,683 54,513,314 52,490,321 54,005,010





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,161 ) $ (5,383 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 19,932 19,551 Asset impairment charges — 1,200 Provision for credit losses (40 ) 56 Deferred tax benefit (1,175 ) (2,467 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts 959 (2,094 ) Stock-based compensation 1,961 2,605 Non-cash lease expense 2,955 2,668 Lease guarantee income (5,548 ) (305 ) Other non-cash expense 522 168 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,105 ) 997 Accounts receivable - related parties 23 (115 ) Inventories (13,890 ) 4,349 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 133 (14,074 ) Other long-term assets 734 (2,878 ) Accounts payable (658 ) 22,618 Accounts payable - related parties (323 ) (1,039 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,015 ) (2,511 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,397 (2,722 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,299 ) 20,624 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (9,435 ) (3,495 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 12 900 Net cash used in investing activities (9,423 ) (2,595 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for tax withholding related to vested stock awards (173 ) — Checks issued not presented for payment 7,524 (15,058 ) Proceeds from line of credit 1,120,318 891,510 Repayment of line of credit (1,112,012 ) (896,959 ) Repayment of long-term debt (4,125 ) (4,653 ) Repayment of obligations under finance leases (2,597 ) (1,974 ) Cash distribution to shareholders — (884 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,935 (28,018 ) Net decrease in cash (3,787 ) (9,989 ) Cash at beginning of the period 15,232 24,289 Cash at end of the period $ 11,445 $ 14,300





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change Net income (loss) $ (3,837 ) $ 1,974 $ (5,811 ) Interest expense 2,644 2,715 (71 ) Income tax expense (1,254 ) (36 ) (1,218 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,666 6,422 244 EBITDA 4,219 11,075 (6,856 ) Lease guarantee income — (95 ) 95 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 3,290 (1,984 ) 5,274 Stock-based compensation expense 701 757 (56 ) Business transformation costs(1) 77 198 (121 ) Other non-routine expense(2) 18 146 (128 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,305 $ 10,097 $ (1,792 )





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change Net loss $ (4,161 ) $ (5,383 ) $ 1,222 Interest expense 8,597 8,430 167 Income tax expense (benefit) 164 (2,053 ) 2,217 Depreciation and amortization 19,932 19,551 381 EBITDA 24,532 20,545 3,987 Lease guarantee income (5,548 ) (305 ) (5,243 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 959 (2,094 ) 3,053 Stock-based compensation expense 1,961 2,605 (644 ) SEC settlement 3,900 — 3,900 Asset impairment charges — 1,200 (1,200 ) Business transformation costs(1) 1,180 402 778 Other non-routine expense(2) 584 1,850 (1,266 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,568 $ 24,203 $ 3,365

________________

(1) Represents non-recurring expenses associated with the launch of strategic projects including supply chain management improvements and technology infrastructure initiatives.

(2) Includes contested proxy and related legal and consulting costs and facility closure costs.





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.

TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (3,940 ) $ 1,884 $ (5,824 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,070 4,071 (1 ) Lease guarantee income — (95 ) 95 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 3,290 (1,984 ) 5,274 Stock-based compensation expense 701 757 (56 ) Business transformation costs (1) 77 198 (121 ) Other non-routine expense (2) 18 146 (128 ) Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (3) (2,006 ) 137 (2,143 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ 2,210 $ 5,114 $ (2,904 )





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Change Net loss attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (4,617 ) $ (4,899 ) $ 282 Amortization of intangibles 12,210 12,213 (3 ) Lease guarantee income (5,548 ) (305 ) (5,243 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps 959 (2,094 ) 3,053 Stock-based compensation expense 1,961 2,605 (644 ) SEC settlement 3,900 — 3,900 Asset impairment charges — 1,200 (1,200 ) Business transformation costs(1) 1,180 402 778 Other non-routine expense(2) 584 1,850 (1,266 ) Aggregate adjustment for income taxes(3) (2,791 ) (4,704 ) 1,913 Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ 7,838 $ 6,268 $ 1,570

________________

(1) Represents non-recurring expenses associated with the launch of strategic projects including supply chain management improvements and technology infrastructure initiatives.

(2) Includes contested proxy and related legal and consulting costs and facility closure costs.

(3) Includes the income tax adjustments related to the business transformation costs and other non-routine expenses described in footnotes (1) and (2) above.